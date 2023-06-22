Amazon drops the new eco-friendly Xbox 'Remix Special Edition' controller to $74 in early Prime Day gaming deal

Early Prime Day deals are kicking off the summer with discounts on PC gaming gear. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition for $73.99 at Amazon. It usually costs $85, so that's $11 off. This and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this eco-friendly Xbox controller. Plus, it includes an Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable so you can keep it powered up.

This is one of the best Xbox deals you can get before Prime Day.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition: $84 $73 @ Amazon

Save $11 on the Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition with Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable. Built with sustainability in mind, it's forged from recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed material. This Xbox controller features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Windows 10/11 PCs, Xbox consoles, tablets, iOS and Android via Bluetooth.

Microsoft's Xbox Remix Special Edition wireless controller is eco-friendly and the first of its kind. The mixing of PCR resins with regrind of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors. The end result? Each Remix special edition controller has its own look and feel consisting of subtle variations, swirling patterns, and textures.

It's specifically made for gamers who want to reduce their environmental impact. Engineered with sustainability in mind, it's forged from recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed material.

With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own. The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition works with Windows 10/11 PCs, Xbox consoles, tablets, iOS and Android via Bluetooth.

Amazon's Prime Day sale is on July 11-12 this year with epic summer savings on gaming, mobile tech, and more. Be sure to visit our Amazon Prime Day 2023 for more early discounts.