Alienware's 38-inch ultrawide 4K curved gaming monitor gets $370 price cut

Alienware and Dell monitors are seeing huge price cuts days before Monday's Memorial Day sales officially start. One eye-catching deal is the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $979 at Amazon. That's $280 off Amazon's previous discounted price of $1,259 and $370 off Dell's $1,349 list price.

This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this Alienware monitor. It's also $20 cheaper than the Alienware 34 Curved QD-QLED Gaming Monitor which is now $999 ($100 off) at Dell. In terms of gaming monitor deals, this is one of the best going on right now.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $1,349 $979 @ Amazon

In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support.

Alienware is a brand synonymous with today's best gaming monitors and the Alienware 38 AW3821DW is no different. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support.

In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and and fast response time.

During real world testing while playing Resident Evil Village , the snow on the ground and the disheveled blue and red houses looked vibrant on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor. The panel was bright enough for our reviewer to make out the smallest detail even in poorly lit scenes of the game. And what's more, the monitor's 21:9 aspect ratio allowed more visual room to work with during gameplay.

As with most gaming monitors, it's outfitted with plenty of ports. You get: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, x 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging. There's also a built in audio line-out and headphone jack. To protect them from dust, you may hide the ports with a plastic panel that snaps onto the back. It's also worth noting that the Alienware 38 curved monitor ships with an HDMI cable, USB Type-B cable, DisplayPort cable, and Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable. The latter of which makes it easy to connect it to a gaming laptop .

At 26.7 pounds and 35.2 inches x 11.6 inches x 17.7 to 22.8 inches, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor doesn’t take up a lot of vertical space, but you do get plenty of screen real estate in terms of width.

If you're shopping around for an ultrawide 4K curved monitor for immersive gaming, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor doesn't disappoint.

Dell 34" WQHD Curved Monitor: $499 $384 @ Amazon

Save $126 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved gaming monitor. It has a height-adjustable stand and can tilt for the perfect viewing angle. This massive 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel has an 1800R curvature and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay.

Dell 27" QHD Curved Monitor: $329 $249 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell S2722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display has a 1500R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. With AMD FreeSync on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. It has a height-adjustable stand and can tilt for the perfect viewing angle. Port-wise, the Dell S2722DGM supplies you with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack. Amazon offers this same deal.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $199 @ Dell

Save $60 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN