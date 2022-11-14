AirPods Pro 2 is at its lowest price EVER on Amazon in early Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!

Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you can get it for nearly $20 off its original price. This is the biggest markdown we've seen on Amazon so far. It may seem like a modest price drop, but if you know anything about Apple, even the tiniest of price slashes are appreciated, especially when it comes to its newly released products.

The AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best noise-cancellation headphones for Apple users. As you can read in our five-star AirPods Pro 2 review, we absolutely love Apple's new pro-tier earbuds, an impressive update from the first-gen AirPods Pro with an upgraded H2 processor, better battery life, vastly improved active noise cancellation, and revamped touch controls.

AirPods Pro 2 can also enjoy the new Personalized Spatial Audio feature, which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your ears and head. What does this do? It ensures a more customized sound experience, a welcome perk for audiophiles.

The new custom-built driver and amplifier pair well with the onboard H2 chip to deliver a deeply immersive sound quality with plenty of warm depth and crisp fidelity to the mids and highs. The adaptive EQ is another culprit behind the AirPod Pro 2's smooth-sounding quality; it tunes the music in real-time based on the earbud fit.

To make matters better, the AirPods Pro 2's battery life is much better! With an easy listening time of six and a half hours on one charge, this is far better for travelers with long commutes. With the AirPods Pro 2 down to its lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon ($229) (opens in new tab), you cannot and will not regret this purchase.

Note: Black Friday 2022 arrives on Nov. 25 and already, we're seeing tons of early deals on AirPods. Visit our Black Friday deals 2022 hub for more holiday deals and gift ideas.