AirPods drop to $129, Pixel Buds fall to $165 in rare wireless earbuds deals

This week's best deals on wireless earbuds slash dollars of the AirPods and Google Pixel Buds. So if you're looking for the best wireless earbuds on a budget, listen up.

Right now, you can get the 2nd generation AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $128.98 from Amazon. That's $30 off their normal price of $159 and the second-lowest price to date. As an alternative, Amazon also offers the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $159.98 ($39 off), and AirPods Pro for $199.99 ($49 off).

These are some of the best headphone deals of the season.

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $30 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. As an alternative, Amazon also offers the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $159.98 ($39 off)View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $200 @ Amazon

Currently, $49 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for the best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. View Deal

AirPods are perfect for listening to music, watching movies, and videoconferencing on your iPad or Macbook or iPhone.

AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They provide good sound, they're comfortable to wear, and deliver twice the talk time of the Gen 1 AirPods. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode.

Although we didn't test the standard AirPods, in our AirPods Pro review, we praised their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

If you're looking for an AirPods alternative, Walmart currently has the Google Pixel Buds 2 on sale for $164.98 ($14 off). As we note in our Pixel Buds 2 review, they pack rich, precise audio and wearing comfort into a stylish, durable design. Like AirPods, the Pixel Buds 2 are sweat and water-resistant and deliver crystal clear, call quality. At 0.18 ounces and 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.7 inches each, Pixel Buds are lighter and smaller than the AirPods Pro (0.19 ounces, 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches).

These deals may not last long, so don't miss your chance to score today's best audio wearables for less.