Act now! This is your best chance to get a PS5 with Horizon Forbidden West on Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is close to its end, and while you won't find a PS5 on sale, you can get a head start on other buyers that are itching to score a console the same way an anime fanatic is itching for the next episode of Dragon Ball Z.

Currently, you can sign up for invitations on Amazon of the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle and a regular PS5.

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle: $550 (request invite)

If you've been dying to get your hands on a PS5, there's no better time than the present to get a head start. You can request a link via Amazon to get the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle.

PS5: $499 (request invite)

The PS5 is the best next-gen console to date, and that's one of the reasons why it's so out of stock all of the time. Take the opportunity to hop on this Amazon request system.

In our PS5 review, we wrote that once you start playing with this thing, you’ll understand why PlayStation went with a take-me-to-your-leader aesthetic. When it comes to hardware innovation, the PS5 is setting the bar awfully high. The DualSense controller is the haptic accessory I’ve been waiting for. The spatial audio lives up to the hype.

In our Horizon Forbidden West review, we wrote that the world continues to be a visual cornucopia, while the gameplay is fast and furious but can be tailored to your style of play. Can the skill trees, weapons and abilities get a bit overwhelming? Sure. But as you get the hang of the game, you’ll learn to really edit your inventory and skills to make things more manageable. The open world has plenty to explore without incurring bloat fatigue. Overall, we enjoyed my return to this world and highly recommend it to PlayStation 5 owners looking to get a taste of what the future of the console holds.

Hop on the chance to get into the Amazon invite program even if you're not 100% sure you'll get it.