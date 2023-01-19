Act fast! Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle just crashed to $799

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 remains one of the best 2-in-1s around, despite being dethroned by the Surface Pro 9. And if you act fast, you can snag the Surface Pro 8 with Surface Type Cover keyboard for a stellar price.

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Type Cover is on sale for just $799 (opens in new tab)at Woot. Formerly priced at $1,189, that's $390 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Surface device. This is one of the best Surface Pro deals we've tracked since the start of the year.

Save $390 on the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard. It's a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, we gave the Surface Pro 8 and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

Released in Sep. 2021, Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is among our top picks for 2-in-1 laptops. The base model in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage. And what's more, it ships with a Surface Pro Keyboard (valued at $139) so you can use it like a laptop.

If you need more memory and storage, the 16GB RAM/256GB SSD Surface Pro 8 with keyboard is down to $949 (opens in new tab) ($540 off) at Woot.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the tablet juggled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch.

Simply put, the Surface Pro 8 is a wise choice if you're looking for a super-portable 2-in-1. Woot deals typically sell out quick so we recommend you act fast before you miss it.