Act fast! Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds deal slashes $50 off for Prime Day

Prime Day is here and it's ending soon! So any last minute shopping that needs to get done should be done now. I've seen some of the best Prime Day laptop deals today, and even some peripheral Bluetooth devices like Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds.

You can find the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds for $249 @ Best Buy.

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the best active noise cancelling earbuds around. The audio is bold and dynamic with great detail, easily standing toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters in the space.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review, we praised it for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality and unrivaled ANC.

Bose rates the QuietComfort Earbuds II for six hours of battery life. Unfortunately, the ANC can’t be disabled so you can’t squeeze out an additional hour. And there's a lack of Find My functionality, so you can't find your earbuds if they jump ship (or ear).

Despite that, the QuietComfort Earbuds II’s powerful 9.3-millimeter transducers ensure a warm, punchy performance with pleasantly deep lows.

The QC Earbuds II have an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and water resistant which will protect them against a particularly sweaty workout or a heavy rainfall.