Acer's 16-inch 4K OLED laptop is $200 off in early Presidents' Day deal

The Acer Swift Edge 16 owns bragging rights as the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. It's worth considering if you're in the market for a travel-friendly big screen notebook PC.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Swift Edge 16 4K OLED Laptop for $1,299 directly from Acer. Typically, it retails for $1,499, so that's $200 off the lowest price we've seen Acer offer it for. It's also one of the best early Presidents Day deals we've seen today.

Save $200 on the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41-R6YS). This machine packs a 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED display for an immersive viewing experience. Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with AMD Radeon graphics and 1TB SSD for storage.

Acer's Swift Edge 16 4K OLED is one of the best AMD laptops around. The laptop in this deal features a bright (500 nits),16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. For storing your important files, it supplies you with a spacious 1TB solid state drive. Embedded into Swift Edge 16's thin-bezel is a 1080p webcam for video conference calls and live streaming on Twitch.

When the Acer Swift Edge first launched in early October of last year, we were impressed by its lightweight attractive design, dazzling display, and ample port selection. For connecting must-have external laptop devices, the Acer Swift Edge 16 supplies you with a generous amount of ports. You get 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

At 2.4 pounds and 14.0 x 9.5 x 0.6-inches, the Acer Swift Edge 16 is more portable than competing 16-inch laptops. It's lighter and thinner than the Dell Inspiron 16 (4.5 pounds, 0.8-inches), HP Envy 16 (5.1 pounds, 0.8- inches). and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro (4.7 pounds, 0.7-inches).

If you're looking for a capable, lightweight 16-inch 4K OLED laptop, the Acer Swift Edge is a wise choice.