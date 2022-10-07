Acer Swift Edge is a 16-inch OLED laptop with AMD power worth checking out

Acer introduces the Acer Swift Edge, a 16-inch OLED laptop powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors that weighs just 2.5 pounds. Apparently, it's the "world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop," which beats the already lightweight Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) and 16-inch MacBook Pro.



Acer's new addition to the Swift lineup is an exciting one, as not only does it take the edge off (pun intended) in terms of weight, but its 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED display aims to dazzle with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and 500 nits of brightness. Oh, and the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor it comes packed with.



Available in multiple regions starting this October, the Acer Swift Edge clearly aims to do gangbusters in the 16-inch laptop market. For more details, we've got you covered below.

Acer Swift Edge

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) will be available in October, with prices starting at $1,499 in the U.S., £1,499 in the U.K., and €1,499 in Europe. If you're interested, you can pick one up at Acer's online store (opens in new tab).



Its design and general form factor don't stray too far from the impressive Acer Swift 5, which we've claimed is one of the most attractive notebooks of the year. With the Swift Edge, however, you're getting a 14.04 x 9.54 x 0.55~ form factor housing a 16-inch display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio. That's a lot of screen for a laptop that weighs a claimed 2.5 pounds. As Acer states, it sports an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum (Mg-Al alloy) chassis to make it that much lighter.

(Image credit: Acer)

Under the hood, you can expect a favorable AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SED SSD. That also includes eight high-performance “Zen 3+” cores built on 6 nm process technology. While we have yet to test this laptop, those specs look like it could handle just about anything you throw at it. What's more, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.



As for the screen, the Acer Swift Edge boasts a 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED panel with "cinema-grade" 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut support, 500 nits of peak brightness, and less than 0.2ms response time. Plus, you can expect VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications so will make viewing content easier on the eyes.

(Image credit: Acer)

In terms of ports, you're getting two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 slots, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1. That's good news for those looking to connect their capable external monitors and other PC peripherals.



As for battery, Acer claims its maximum battery run time is set at 7 hours and 30 minutes and can be charged up with 65W charging power. Not the longest-lasting battery on a laptop we've seen, but we'll only know its true battery life until we test it ourselves.



What's more, the processors integrate Microsoft Pluton, a security processor designed by Microsoft, that hardens new Windows 11 PCs with additional protection for sensitive assets like credentials and encryption keys.



We're interested to see how the new Acer Swift Edge performs, as we're seeing more 16-inch laptops pop up that impress, like the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022). For more lightweight laptops, check out the best Ultrabooks you can nab today.