Acer Nitro RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever for Labor Day

This Labor Day gaming laptop deal we found drops the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU to a new price low.

Amazon now offers the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,162. Normally, it costs $1,499 so this deal takes $338 off — setting a new price low for this laptop. This is one of the best Labor Day deals we've spotted today.

Acer's Nitro 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is one of the brawniest rigs to buy. This particular machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

As per our Acer Nitro 5 review, it has a bright display and delivers strong performance and graphics. Although its battery life could use improvement, we rate the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 3.5 out of 5-stars.

In one performance test, the Acer Nitro 5 breezed through 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without a hiccup. Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU with 16GB of RAM. The laptop on sale should be on par thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H/16GB RAM hardware.

Design-wise, the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 has tantalizing blue and pink lines scattered across the deck, mimicking a techy vibe. It sports a matte black deck with a four-zone RGB-lit keyboard, and a cutout for the vent just above it. The thin-bezel panel appears to float due to a gap between the hinges.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) has a bit more heft than its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If you're looking for a stylish, powerful laptop for AAA gaming and productivity, the Acer Nitro 5 is worth considering. Especially at this tempting Labor Day deal price.

