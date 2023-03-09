Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is massively discounted — save $500

The Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 gaming laptop for esports is more affordable than ever. Previously sold out, this popular deal is back in stock. Right now, you can snag the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 GPU for $1,099 at B&H (opens in new tab). It typically costs $1,599, so that's staggering $500 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this gaming-specific Acer laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070: $1,599 $1,099 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 gaming laptop (model AN515-58-71J9). This beastly machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD.

Acer's Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money — it's also great for video editing and similar demanding tasking. The laptop in this deal boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response for lightning fast online competitive gameplay. It's powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its specs is a 1TB SSD which provides plenty of storage for games, docs, photos and videos.

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we were impressed by the laptop's bright display, high-performance, and powerful graphics. In one test, the Acer Nitro 5 juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without slowing down. Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU with 16GB of RAM. The laptop in this deal should be on par given its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H/16GB RAM combo.

In terms of design, the Acer Nitro 5's exterior features blue and pink lines scattered across it. Under the lid is a matte black deck and four-zone RGB-lit keyboard — a cutout for the vent is placed just above it. The gap between the hinges gives the laptop's barely-there bezel a floating effect.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.06 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 has a bit more heft than its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

At $500 off, the Acer Nitro 5 is a tremendously great value for the price. If you're looking for a stylish, powerful laptop for gaming or creating, you can't go wrong with the Acer Nitro 5.