Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever — now just $849

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. And for a limited time, one retailer is slashing it down to an incredibly low price. Right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 is just $849 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically $1,299, that's $450 off and marks the lowest price ever for this configuration. It's currently on backorder, however, you can buy it now and it will ship at a later date.

Hand's down, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of 2023 so far. 

Beyond gaming, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best laptops for video editing and productivity. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. 

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we were impressed by the laptop's bright display, high-performance, and powerful graphics. In one test, the Acer Nitro 5 juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without slowing down. Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU with 16GB of RAM. The laptop on sale should be on par thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H/16GB RAM hardware. 

Design-wise, the Acer Nitro 5 gives off techy vibes with tantalizing blue and pink lines scattered across the deck. Open the lid and you'll see a matte black deck with a four-zone RGB-lit keyboard, and a cutout for the vent just above it. The thin-bezel panel appears to float due to a gap between the hinges.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) has a bit more heft than its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If style and power are priority to you, the Acer Nitro 5 is worth considering. Especially at this incredibly tempting deal price. 

