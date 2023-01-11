Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever — now just $849

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. And for a limited time, one retailer is slashing it down to an incredibly low price. Right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 is just $849 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically $1,299, that's $450 off and marks the lowest price ever for this configuration. It's currently on backorder, however, you can buy it now and it will ship at a later date.

Hand's down, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of 2023 so far.

Save $450 on the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. This is one of the best gaming deals you can still get.

Beyond gaming, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best laptops for video editing and productivity. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

In our Acer Nitro 5 review, we were impressed by the laptop's bright display, high-performance, and powerful graphics. In one test, the Acer Nitro 5 juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five YouTube videos without slowing down. Our review unit had an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU with 16GB of RAM. The laptop on sale should be on par thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H/16GB RAM hardware.

Design-wise, the Acer Nitro 5 gives off techy vibes with tantalizing blue and pink lines scattered across the deck. Open the lid and you'll see a matte black deck with a four-zone RGB-lit keyboard, and a cutout for the vent just above it. The thin-bezel panel appears to float due to a gap between the hinges.

At 5.5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) has a bit more heft than its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the MSI Katana GF66 (5.1 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.0 inches) and HP Victus 16 (5.4 pounds, 14.6 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

If style and power are priority to you, the Acer Nitro 5 is worth considering. Especially at this incredibly tempting deal price.