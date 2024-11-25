Live
Top MacBook Black Friday deals: Save up to $500 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac accessories
Black Friday is here and that means it's MacBook deals season! Here are the top discounts from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
I love Apple tech, but there's no denying it can be pretty pricey. That's why I always wait until Black Friday sales roll around to upgrade my Apple devices (or gift them).
Right now is the best time of year to buy a new MacBook. I've assembled this handy guide to help you max out your savings with the best deals from across the web.
Apple just released the new M4 MacBook Pro last month, and we're already finding some great deals on it. For example, you can save $200 on the base M4 MacBook Pro at Best Buy, bringing it down to just $1,399. I've also hand-picked the top deals on M2 MacBooks and M3 MacBooks, including the current M3 MacBook Air, all of which you can check out below.
Remember, you can tack on trade-in bonuses to some of these discounts and save even more. If you want to swap out your current MacBook for a new one, certain retailers, like Best Buy, will slash hundreds off the price through a trade-in rebate in addition to Black Friday deals.
Plus, I'm keeping an eye out for the best discounts on Mac accessories like chargers, portable hard drives, mice, and more, which make great gifts.
So, whether you're shopping for yourself or a fellow Apple fan, check back here throughout the holiday sales season for updates on the best MacBook Black Friday deals on everything from the M4 MacBook Pro to the M3 MacBook Air and top Mac accessories!
M4 MACBOOK PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $1,399
Amazon takes $200 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,599 | Apple $1,799
Amazon's on-page coupon knocks $200 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,799
Best Buy is slashing a whopping $300 off the 1TB model M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 36GB of RAM for Black Friday. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to 3.5x faster than the M1 Max, so it could be a huge upgrade for current Mac users.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
Take $300 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM with this Black Friday deal from Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
Price check: Apple $3,999
M3 MACBOOK AIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Amazon takes $340 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air for Black Friday! This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. We gave it a shining 4.5 out of 5 stars in our MacBook Air M3 review. Plus, it's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $300 on the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
M3 MACBOOK PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Pro 14. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 10-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Amazon $1,669
Best Buy is offering $400 off the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16. The MacBook Pro series improves upon its predecessor with the addition of Apple’s M3 Pro chip. Compared to the M2 Pro, expect better overall gaming performance and even longer battery life.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Price check: B&H $2,199
One of the best MacBook deals today knocks $300 off the MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Max. In our review of the 16-model MacBook Pro with M3 Max, we praise its excellent overall performance, stunning display, and comfy keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power users and creators.
Features: 14.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Amazon $2,899
Save $534 on the 1TB M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 48GB of RAM. In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance for productivity and gaming so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 40-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $3,399
M2 MACBOOK AIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Save $265 on the 512GB model 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM. In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15+ hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 25GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Take $250 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage via Amazon's on page coupon. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
One of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals today takes $250 off the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
M1 MACBOOK AIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $400 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy right now! Succeeded by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing-fast performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design (in fact, it's the last MacBook with the iconic "wedge" design).
Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
Black Friday MacBook deals shopping tips
- While the deepest discounts are on the oldest models, I don't recommend that you buy an M1 MacBook in 2024 unless you're on a very tight budget and specifically need an Apple laptop (i.e. students with less than $1,000 to spend who need Apple-specific software like Final Cut Pro).
- The M2 chip from 2022 is powerful enough for many users, but if you are going to hang on to your laptop for 5-10 years then you should consider opting for an M3 or forthcoming M4 MacBook.
- MacBooks are not upgradeable, so make sure to buy sufficient RAM and storage. In general, we recommend at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Remember, spending a little extra now on good specs will save you trouble later and increase the trade-in value of your MacBook when you're ready to upgrade.
- If you aren't sure which MacBook is right for you we have a variety of guides to help you: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro, Best MacBook for College Students, and Best Apple laptop.
- There are no bad choices with the current MacBook lineup, so it's just a matter of finding which is the right one for you, and with all-time low prices on many models this is the perfect time to buy a new MacBook.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're looking for cheap MacBooks for Black Friday, you're in luck. There are some awesome deals on MacBooks under $1,000 right now but you have to be careful to make sure you're actually buying a MacBook that's a good deal.
For example, there are plenty of older MacBooks available for far below $1,000, but most of them aren't actually worth your money, no matter how cheap. Avoid any MacBooks with Intel chips. Apple started using its own M-series chips in 2020, starting with the M1 chip. M-series processors are far, far more capable than the older Intel chips, most of which aren't even eligible for macOS software updates anymore.
So, instead of wasting your money on an outdated Intel-powered MacBook, check out these deals on cheap MacBooks under $1,000 for Black Friday:
- M3 MacBook Air w/ 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $849 @ Best Buy | $844 @ Amazon
- M3 MacBook Air w/ 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $799 @ Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air w/ 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $749 @ Best Buy | $749 @ Amazon
Looking for a new MacBook, but unsure what configuration you should get? As a general rule of thumb, Laptop Mag recommends at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If you're a power user and need to store a lot of photos, videos, or games, aim for at least 1TB of storage.
To help you out, I've hand-picked a couple of great deals on MacBooks with these recommended specs!
First up is the latest-model M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's $200 off at Amazon right now or you can get it for the same price at Best Buy depending on which retailer you prefer.
If you don't need as much power or want to spend a little less, take a look at the 2024 M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Right now it's $250 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $1,049! That's a great deal for this top-rated laptop. It's also on sale for the same price at Best Buy if you would rather buy it there.
Whether you're using your MacBook for school, work, or anything in between, a good pair of headphones is a must-have accessory. If you're like me, it's borderline impossible to get anything done without some lo-fi playing in the background. My daily driver is a pair of Beats Solo headphones, which are down to just $99 at Best Buy right now!
That's not all. For the most top-tier, premium Apple audio experience, you can get the AirPods Max for $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday. These stylish over-ear headphones look so good you can wear them anywhere you want to work, especially with the help of Active Noise Cancelling.
If you're looking for something a little more lightweight and low-key, you can pick up the AirPods Pro 2 for just $159 for Black Friday. They'll work seamlessly with your MacBook, offer a stellar audio experience, and won't cramp up your neck if you wear them all day.
Want the most powerful MacBook Apple has to offer? The maxed-out M4 MacBook Pro is already on sale for Black Friday, even though it was just announced last month!
Right now you can save $300 on the top-tier MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip, 36GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Those specs don't come cheap, but Black Friday discounts like this one make them a bit more affordable. This configuration has the power you need to do everything from intense video editing to AAA gaming, making it a no-brainer for power users. We gave the M4 MacBook Pro a shining Editor's Choice award in our review, as well, so you'll be getting a great device recommended by our experts.
Looking for stocking stuffers or gifts for a MacBook user? I've hand-picked a few of the best deals on MacBook accessories to help you out. Great accessories can make or break your experience with any laptop, so it's important to make sure you're picking devices that are not only compatible with MacBooks but also perform great overall.
A perfect example is the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S wireless mouse, down to just $64 for Black Friday. This ultra-portable little mouse is the perfect productivity companion for any MacBook. In fact, it's currently our top pick for the best wireless mouse for Mac!
If you know someone who likes to game on their Mac, a new PlayStation DualSense wireless controller is a great gift idea. This is one of the best game controllers you can buy and it's fully compatible with macOS (it looks great, too). Right now you can pick it up for just $54 on Amazon for Black Friday.
MacBooks are extremely popular for work and productivity, as well, so a top-rated docking station can make a great gift. Right now you can get the Satechi Dual Dock Stand for a whopping 35% off on Amazon, bringing it down to $97. This premium docking station is currently our top recommendation for Mac users in our rankings for the best laptop docking stations.
If you're shopping for a new laptop for less than $800, you might think MacBooks are out of reach. Good news! That's not the case, at least not during Black Friday sale season.
Right now you can get a new M1 MacBook Air for just $599 at Walmart, a price that's well within in the budget range. Sure, this model is from 2020, but if affordability is your top priority, it's hard to go wrong with the M1 MacBook Air, especially at this price. The M1 chip can still keep up well with everyday tasks and still has at least a few more years of software updates.
At this price, the M1 MacBook Air also makes a fantastic gift for kids and teens getting their first laptop. The low price means parents don't have to worry as much if it gets dinged up, but it still has plenty of style and performance for school.
The MacBook Air is great, but power users need the top-tier performance you can only get from the MacBook Pro. Right now you can get that performance for the same price as a MacBook Air.
For example, this deal from Best Buy takes the base M3 MacBook Pro down to just $1,199 for Black Friday! Storage upgrades can be pricey, but you can get around them by opting for a fast, Mac-friendly external drive. One great pick is the LaCie Rugged Mini SSD for just $124 at Best Buy, which gets you a bonus 1TB of high-speed storage for less than a storage upgrade on your MacBook would cost. Plus, the rugged design means you can bring this external drive anywhere without worrying about it getting damaged.
MacBooks don't usually make our rankings for the best budget laptops, but Black Friday sales are making Macs a seriously good buy right now for budget users! For example, I just found the 2024 13-inch MacBook Air for just $844 on Amazon for Black Friday. This is the only time of year when you can pick up the latest MacBook Air, brand-new, for less than $1,000.
You can also use this sale to effectively get a free storage upgrade. With Amazon's discount on the M3 Air, the model with 512GB of storage costs less than the regular price for the model with 256GB of storage.
To kick off our Black Friday MacBook deals, check out this $250 discount on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at Best Buy! It takes this MacBook down to just $749, making it a fantastic bargain for students or anyone on a budget.
Apple launched the M2 MacBook Air in 2022, so it's a couple of years old now, but it holds up well. It's compatible with Apple Intelligence and slated to receive software updates until at least 2030, possibly longer. So, you can still get plenty of use out of this Mac. The M2 probably won't get any cheaper than this until next holiday season, so pick it up now while it's still available.