Windows 11 steal! Acer Swift Go 14 slashed to $599 for Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon is on fire right now with fantastic laptop deals for spring. For a limited time, you can grab the Acer Swift Go 14 for only $599 on Amazon — that's $300 in savings, matching the best discount we've ever seen for this laptop.

Acer's Swift Go 14 was released less than a year ago, and it's a great pick for anyone in need of an affordable mid-range laptop that performs better than most. Inside, this laptop packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display and a lightweight, easily portable design.

Best Acer Swift Go 14 laptop deal today

Acer Swift Go 14

Was: $899

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTQWR77M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $300 on the Acer Swift Go 14 in this limited time deal on Amazon. Features: 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 1440p QHD webcam, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E Launch date: May 2023 Price history: This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Swift Go 14 configuration. Price check: <a href="https://acerrecertified.com/acer-swift-go-14-14-laptop-intel-i7-1355u-16-gb-512-gb-ssd-w11h-sfg14-71t-72qv-nx-kfhaa-001/" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Acer $669 (Refurbished) Reviews: Our brands reviewed an Acer Swift Go 14 configuration with an OLED display and a slightly more powerful processor, but positive notes on other aspects of the laptop would apply to this configuration, like the satisfying keyboard, lightweight design, and great port selection. Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/acer-swift-go-14" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/laptops/acer-swift-go-14" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ Buy it if: You want an affordable laptop that can handle all your daily tasks (and even a few less demanding games) and look great while doing it. Don't Buy it if: You're looking for a more powerful laptop that can run more demanding games, or you want a display with higher resolution or a better, brighter OLED panel.