Windows 11 steal! Acer Swift Go 14 slashed to $599 for Amazon Big Spring Sale

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

Save $300 on the Acer Swift Go 14 right now

acer swift go 14 deal
(Image credit: Acer)

Amazon is on fire right now with fantastic laptop deals for spring. For a limited time, you can grab the Acer Swift Go 14 for only $599 on Amazon — that's $300 in savings, matching the best discount we've ever seen for this laptop.

Acer's Swift Go 14 was released less than a year ago, and it's a great pick for anyone in need of an affordable mid-range laptop that performs better than most. Inside, this laptop packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has a great 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display and a lightweight, easily portable design.

If the Acer Swift Go 14 doesn't seem like the best laptop for you, check out more of Amazon's best Big Spring Sale deals on laptops for more options.

Best Acer Swift Go 14 laptop deal today

Acer Swift Go 14 Was:&nbsp;$899 Now:&nbsp;$599 @ Amazon

Acer Swift Go 14
Was: $899
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTQWR77M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$599 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $300 on the Acer Swift Go 14 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Features: 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 1440p QHD webcam, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E

Launch date: May 2023

Price history: This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Swift Go 14 configuration.

Price check: <a href="https://acerrecertified.com/acer-swift-go-14-14-laptop-intel-i7-1355u-16-gb-512-gb-ssd-w11h-sfg14-71t-72qv-nx-kfhaa-001/" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Acer $669 (Refurbished)

Reviews: Our brands reviewed an Acer Swift Go 14 configuration with an OLED display and a slightly more powerful processor, but positive notes on other aspects of the laptop would apply to this configuration, like the satisfying keyboard, lightweight design, and great port selection.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/acer-swift-go-14" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/laptops/acer-swift-go-14" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="acerrecertified.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want an affordable laptop that can handle all your daily tasks (and even a few less demanding games) and look great while doing it.

Don't Buy it if: You're looking for a more powerful laptop that can run more demanding games, or you want a display with higher resolution or a better, brighter OLED panel. 

View Deal
