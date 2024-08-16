Surface Pro 11th Edition deal at Best Buy slashes $200 off the versatile Copilot+ PC

The 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is a terrific companion for students and mobile professionals. Now, in time for back-to-school, Best Buy is offering this tablet a $200 price cut. That brings the Surface Pro down to $1,299 from its usual price of $1,499.

This deal comes with the tablet only, so unless you have a Surface Pro 8, 9, or X keyboard, you'll need to factor in the added cost of the keyboard. That $200 saving helps offset the cost of the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen (2nd Edition) and Pro Keyboard, which sells separately for $279, or just the keyboard ($179 separately). If you need a keyboard but not a stylus, Best Buy also discounts this Surface Pro model bundled with the keyboard, bringing the total cost down to $1,479 including the $200 savings.

This 11th-generation Surface Pro has a roomy 13-inch OLED touchscreen display. In our Surface Pro (11th Edition) review, we called the screen "stunning" and noted it could reproduce 115 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, better than many laptop screens.

The latest Surface Pro is among the first Copilot+ AI PCs released with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor. It also includes 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Unfortunately, if you want more storage, you're out of luck — the 1TB version is not on sale and costs a whopping $1,699.

In our review, we loved its excellent performance, brilliant display, and long-lasting battery but lamented its high price once you add in the cost of a keyboard. This limited-time discount at Best Buy helps defray those costs, making the Microsoft Surface Pro a more attractive choice than ever.

The $200 discount is part of a larger 3-day sale on Microsoft and Windows-powered products at Best Buy. The sale ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT.

