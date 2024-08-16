Surface Pro 11th Edition deal at Best Buy slashes $200 off the versatile Copilot+ PC
Save $200 on the 11th generation Microsoft Surface Pro tablet
The 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is a terrific companion for students and mobile professionals. Now, in time for back-to-school, Best Buy is offering this tablet a $200 price cut. That brings the Surface Pro down to $1,299 from its usual price of $1,499.
This deal comes with the tablet only, so unless you have a Surface Pro 8, 9, or X keyboard, you'll need to factor in the added cost of the keyboard. That $200 saving helps offset the cost of the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen (2nd Edition) and Pro Keyboard, which sells separately for $279, or just the keyboard ($179 separately). If you need a keyboard but not a stylus, Best Buy also discounts this Surface Pro model bundled with the keyboard, bringing the total cost down to $1,479 including the $200 savings.
This 11th-generation Surface Pro has a roomy 13-inch OLED touchscreen display. In our Surface Pro (11th Edition) review, we called the screen "stunning" and noted it could reproduce 115 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, better than many laptop screens.
The latest Surface Pro is among the first Copilot+ AI PCs released with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor. It also includes 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Unfortunately, if you want more storage, you're out of luck — the 1TB version is not on sale and costs a whopping $1,699.
In our review, we loved its excellent performance, brilliant display, and long-lasting battery but lamented its high price once you add in the cost of a keyboard. This limited-time discount at Best Buy helps defray those costs, making the Microsoft Surface Pro a more attractive choice than ever.
The $200 discount is part of a larger 3-day sale on Microsoft and Windows-powered products at Best Buy. The sale ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro 2024 deals
13" Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC
Was: $1,499
Now: $1,299 Best Buy
Overview: For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price comparison: Microsoft $1,299
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Pro 2024 review, we noted its great battery life and gorgeous screen. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, called it the best Surface in years, also citing its battery life and screen. If you don't mind spending extra for a keyboard, this is a good introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a tablet that pairs seamlessly with an optional keyboard, has snappy Windows performance, terrific battery life, and a gorgeous screen.
Don't buy it if: You don't want to spend extra on a keyboard, prefer more ports, or want more customization options to handle gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.
