Save up to $450 on these HP Envy x360 Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals
Be the Envy of others by snapping up this convertible laptop for less on Black Friday
Black Friday is officially only a few days away. However, that hasn't stopped many retailers from making their best Black Friday deals already available online. Not only is this great news for bargain hunters in general, but it's also fantastic for laptop lovers, who will no doubt appreciate the enormous discounts available on these HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops!
One of the best things about the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop line is that it comes in so many configurations. While you can save $450 on a tricked-out Intel Core Ultra 7 HP Envy x360 (16-inch, 32GB, 2TB) for just $899 at Best Buy, perfect for demanding workloads, you can also save $370 on an Intel Core 7-powered HP Envy x360 (14-inch, 16GB, 512GB) at only $579 at Best Buy that's ideal for everyday computing.
HP's Envy 2-in-1 laptops even cater to those who need a no-frills laptop that gets the job done for light usage too, you can save $300 on the modest, Intel Core 5-powered HP Envy x360 (14-inch, 8GB, 512GB) for $449 at Best Buy.
There's an HP Envy laptop to suit just about any potential buyer, and we'll be collecting the best of the best Black Friday deals right here so you don't miss out on any of them. Onto the deals!
The best Black Friday deals on HP Envy 2-in-1 laptops
Save $450 on this powerful HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop during Best Buy's Black Friday sales.
This model is outfitted with Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPU, offering a new NPU that can improve onboard AI processes substantially, improving performance and battery life greatly in the process.
That performance is enhanced further by a whopping 32GB of RAM, and you'll never be short on space thanks to a sizeable 2TB SSD for storage. Paired with the Envy's 16-inch touchscreen display, you have a laptop that can do just about everything.
Features: Convertible 2-in-1 design, 16-inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1200, 300 nits), Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro.
Save $370 on the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 laptop at Walmart.
This 2-in-1 computer can be used as both a tablet and a laptop, with its screen able to fold back and forth with ease to meet whatever your demands require. It's also powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPU, giving it the impressive power and efficiency we've come to know from other laptops in the AI PC category.
Features: Convertible 2-in-1 design, 15.6-inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1200, 300 nits), Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home.
Save $370 on this well-rounded configuration for the 14-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy.
With its smaller form, the 14-inch HP Envy x360 is a great option for those looking for a sizeable tablet substitute while retaining the same classic laptop use. While this model doesn't make use of Intel's Core Ultra chipset, it does offer Core 7 performance backed by 16GB of RAM, plenty for the average user to power through their computing tasks with.
Features: Convertible 2-in-1 design, 14-inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1200, 300 nits), Intel Core 7 150U CPU, Intel Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home.
Save $300 on this affordable 14-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy for Black Friday.
This Envy x360 is as modest as its price tag suggests, but still a capable machine for those who don't need the most cutting-edge tech to tackle their daily workload. Perfect for browsing, emailing, writing documents, and a host of everyday tasks, this Intel Core 5-powered laptop can make for a great computing companion.
Features: Convertible 2-in-1 design, 14-inch touchscreen display (1920 x 1200, 300 nits), Intel Core 5 120U CPU, Intel Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home.
