This Samsung Copilot+ PC beat the MacBook Pro 14 in our performance testing, and you can get it for just $799

Black Friday is a month away, and yet we're already starting to see Black Friday-worthy deals from major retailers. If you're in the market for a laptop with better performance than a MacBook Pro for a much lower price, this is the deal for you.

Right now, you can snag the incredibly powerful Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for just $799 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $550 in savings, making this highly-rated AI PC a fantastic value, especially with how well it outperformed Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook Pro in our benchmarks.

Featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED display, this Samsung laptop faced off against the MacBook Pro in our performance tests with impressive results.

On the Geekbench 6 overall performance benchmark, the Galaxy Book4 Edge earned a multi-core score of 15,818, while the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro faltered over 1,000 points behind, with a score of 14,357. The MacBook Pro 14 M3 was even further behind with its score of 11,968.

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge also beat the MacBook Pro 14 M3 in our HandBrake test, which involves transcoding a 4K video to 1080p. The M3-powered MacBook Pro took 5 minutes and 38 seconds, and the Galaxy Book4 Edge finished in just 4:59. That said, it was slightly slower than the M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro, which scored a mere 4:26.

And listen, if you don't care about performance benchmarks, the Galaxy Book4 Edge has a lot more to offer. It boasts an incredibly satisfying typing experience, a vibrant OLED display, and a sleek design — all of which further positions it as a worthy MacBook Pro rival. And at just $799? That's a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal