Our favorite Windows laptop for college students is just $699 for Black Friday — save $350!

If you're on the lookout for a new laptop for yourself or as a gift for one very lucky person this holiday season, this is a deal you don't want to miss. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is already a fantastic value at full price, so at this slashed Black Friday price, it's practically a steal.
Through Best Buy, you can snag the 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for only $699. Typically $1,049, that's $350 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration, beating its previous low by another $50.
It's wild to see a laptop with an OLED display for a mere $699, and the perks certainly don't stop there. In addition to this laptop's 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 500-nit, 60Hz touch OLED display, it's also equipped with 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and Intel's new Core Ultra 7 155H CPU.
In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we were thoroughly impressed with its overall performance. The laptop breezed through a workload containing "multiple email accounts, testing result spreadsheets, and 20-something additional chrome tabs."
We also praised the laptop's smooth, comfortable keyboard, decent gaming performance, and high-quality speakers with "impressive volume" and "stunning audio quality from bass through to mids and high-range sonics."
All that said, the Zenbook 14 OLED truly excels in one category: battery life. During Laptop Mag's battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits brightness, this affordable laptop lasted a staggering 15 hours and 52 minutes. A near 16-hour battery life for just $699? Count me in.
The only reasons you might want to consider a different laptop is if you're looking for one that runs macOS or ChromeOS specifically, if you want a 4K OLED laptop display, or if you're looking for a laptop with gaming at high refresh rates in mind. If you fall into any of those three categories, be sure to check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 500-nit, 60Hz touch OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED config, beating out the previous low from just a few months ago by $50.
Price comparison: You can only buy this particular configuration at Best Buy.
Reviews consensus: In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we deemed this laptop nearly perfect and awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars. Its shining feature is easily its almost 16-hour battery life — that's a wild value at this discounted price. On top of exceptional battery life, this laptop also offers snappy performance, a smooth keyboard, and "stunning audio quality from bass through to mids and high-range sonics."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking for a great all-around laptop laptop with a great balance between performance, efficiency, and style.
Don't buy it if: You'd prefer a higher-resolution display, ChromeOS or macOS over Windows, or a laptop that can better handle playing AAA games at high refresh rates.
