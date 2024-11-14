The popular Surface Laptop 7 is $300 off right now at Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 was one of the first devices equipped with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset and, therefore, one of the first Copilot+ PCs available. Since its launch in June, this laptop has earned plenty of positive reviews from critics and consumers — now it's got a hefty discount on Amazon.

This is an excellent deal if you've been thinking about snatching up a Copilot+ PC.

Amazon is offering a Surface Laptop 7 for just $1,099, and it's not even Black Friday yet. Normally $1,399, that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration.

This particular Surface Laptop 7 comes with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536-pixel touchscreen display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At $1,099, that spec combination is a steal.

If you're not convinced the Surface Laptop 7 is the right laptop for you, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday laptop deals for a few more options.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal