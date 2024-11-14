The popular Surface Laptop 7 is $300 off right now at Amazon
The Surface Laptop 7 just became an even better value
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 was one of the first devices equipped with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset and, therefore, one of the first Copilot+ PCs available. Since its launch in June, this laptop has earned plenty of positive reviews from critics and consumers — now it's got a hefty discount on Amazon.
This is an excellent deal if you've been thinking about snatching up a Copilot+ PC.
Amazon is offering a Surface Laptop 7 for just $1,099, and it's not even Black Friday yet. Normally $1,399, that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration.
This particular Surface Laptop 7 comes with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536-pixel touchscreen display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. At $1,099, that spec combination is a steal.
If you're not convinced the Surface Laptop 7 is the right laptop for you, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday laptop deals for a few more options.
Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal
Lowest price! Save $300 on the incredibly popular Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. As a Copilot+ PC, this laptop has AI integrated at every level to reshape how you work, create, and communicate.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface Laptop 7 configuration.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,399 | Microsoft $1,199
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its stylish design, strong performance, and long battery life. TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024, saying it made them "believe in the Surface series again." The site praised the laptop's overall performance, lengthy battery life, and its clicky keyboard and great display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You primarily use your laptop for basic productivity tasks that require the web, like answering emails, working on documents, or researching topics, and you want top-notch performance and battery life.
Don't buy it if: You need specific apps that aren't yet compatible with Windows on ARM or you're looking for a laptop that can handle gaming or content creation. Check out our best gaming laptops and best laptop buying guides for more options.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.