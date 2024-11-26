The perfect-for-students Dell XPS 15 laptop just dipped to $899 for Black Friday

A good laptop is an absolute essential for college students. Even if you're going to in-person classes, chances are you still need to use a computer for studying, writing, and researching when you're not in class — and having a reliable laptop on deck to help with these tasks is incredibly helpful.

Fortunately, one of our favorite laptops for students — the Dell XPS 15 — just got a hefty discount in an early Black Friday sale. Right now, you can grab a Dell XPS 15 for only $899 ($400 off) directly through Dell's website.

This particular configuration normally retails for $1,299. Earlier this month, we saw it dip to $999, but this new deal is the first time we've seen it knocked down as low as $899.

For that stellar price, this laptop comes equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) non-touch display. With those specs, a student can tab-hoard while researching papers, save multiple semesters worth of photos, videos, and files, and kick back to stream media smoothly at the end of a long day.

Our Dell XPS 15 review unit came with an OLED display, more RAM, a discrete GPU, and a more powerful CPU, so comparing our notes on its bright display and strong performance with this discounted configuration wouldn't be fair. However, its "silvery dream" design, touchpad with "springy feedback," and "loud, clear audio with a truckload of thump" — those perks are shared between all XPS 15 configurations.

Our review unit lasted a considerable 8 hours and 58 minutes during the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits brightness. Considering this deal configuration is less power-hungry, it'll likely have an even better battery life than our review laptop.

Whether you're looking for a student-friendly laptop for yourself or as a holiday gift for someone else, the Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic pick.

If you're not convinced the XPS 15 is the laptop you're looking for, check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.

Best early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal