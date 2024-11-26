The perfect-for-students Dell XPS 15 laptop just dipped to $899 for Black Friday
Save $400 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 laptop
A good laptop is an absolute essential for college students. Even if you're going to in-person classes, chances are you still need to use a computer for studying, writing, and researching when you're not in class — and having a reliable laptop on deck to help with these tasks is incredibly helpful.
Fortunately, one of our favorite laptops for students — the Dell XPS 15 — just got a hefty discount in an early Black Friday sale. Right now, you can grab a Dell XPS 15 for only $899 ($400 off) directly through Dell's website.
This particular configuration normally retails for $1,299. Earlier this month, we saw it dip to $999, but this new deal is the first time we've seen it knocked down as low as $899.
For that stellar price, this laptop comes equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) non-touch display. With those specs, a student can tab-hoard while researching papers, save multiple semesters worth of photos, videos, and files, and kick back to stream media smoothly at the end of a long day.
Our Dell XPS 15 review unit came with an OLED display, more RAM, a discrete GPU, and a more powerful CPU, so comparing our notes on its bright display and strong performance with this discounted configuration wouldn't be fair. However, its "silvery dream" design, touchpad with "springy feedback," and "loud, clear audio with a truckload of thump" — those perks are shared between all XPS 15 configurations.
Our review unit lasted a considerable 8 hours and 58 minutes during the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits brightness. Considering this deal configuration is less power-hungry, it'll likely have an even better battery life than our review laptop.
Whether you're looking for a student-friendly laptop for yourself or as a holiday gift for someone else, the Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic pick.
If you're not convinced the XPS 15 is the laptop you're looking for, check out the other best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.
Best early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal
Dell's kicking Black Friday deals into high gear, taking $400 off the well-reviewed XPS 15 (9530) and putting it at the lowest price we've seen to date.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit, non-touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,285
Price history: This marks a new all-time-low price for this Dell XPS 15 laptop configuration, beating its previous low by $100.
Reviews: We awarded the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 4 out of 5 stars, thanks to its elegant design, excellent audio, solid overall performance, and great thermal design. Our sister sites had similar opinions, rating the XPS 15 with either 4 or 4.5 stars as well.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Tech Radar: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★
Buy if: You need a fairly lightweight laptop with nearly 9 hours of battery life, capable of multitasking, casual gaming, and web browsing with ease.
Don't buy if: You want to play graphically intensive games at high frame rates or need to edit videos or photos in great detail.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.