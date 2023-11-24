The Dell XPS 13 at $599 is the best Black Friday deal for a premium laptop on a budget
This is the nicest premium laptop you'll ever find on a budget
Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Looking for a quality laptop that won't cost you a fortune is tough, but for Black Friday the Dell XPS 13 drops to an affordable price.
The best Black Friday deal for a premium laptop on a budget is none other than the Dell XPS 13. You can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $599 at Dell. This isn't the first time the laptop has been on sale at this price, but it's likely to go away after Black Friday, so strike while you can.
This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can buy now.
Best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal
Dell XPS 13 (9315):
$799 $599 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop
Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.
Release date: Aug. 2022
Price check: Amazon $779 via third party seller
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop
Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming and other graphics intense tasks.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.