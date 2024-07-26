The Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 is still at its lowest price ever at Amazon

Deals
By
published

Tremendous graphics and performance

Asus ROG Strix G16 on a blue/green gradient background
(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is back at its lowest price of the year at Amazon. And with this limited time deal, you can score the Asus ROG Strix G16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $1,165 at Amazon, a decrease of 17% off the usual $1,400 price, and the same price it sold for during Prime Day.  

The ROG Strix G16 line has a history of being a solid gaming laptop. We reviewed last year's 14-inch Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614) and liked how its components delivered strong overall performance along with good battery life (for a gaming system, at least). This iteration has slightly more modest specs, with a more mainstream 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It also comes in at a noticeably more attractive price than its predecessor — especially with this sale.

This Strix G16 (G614JV-AS74) has a 16:10 FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. If you want a step-up model with a better display, the beefier Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with 14th Gen Intel i9 CPU is on sale for just $1,521 at Amazon —  amazingly, $25 less than it was on sale for during Prime Day — has a QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. 

At over $235 off, this FHD 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 is at its best price yet. 

Today's best ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal 

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (G614JV-AS74) (2024) Was: $1,400 $1,165 @ Amazon Lowest price!

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (G614JV-AS74) (2024)
Was: $1,400 $1,165 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $235 on this ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024).

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this configuration of the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024).

Features: Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, 1TB SSD, 16-inch FHD 160 Hz display with Dolby Vision 

Reviews: We reviewed last year's model, and gave that configuration 3.5 out of 5 stars. We noted it was a solid gaming laptop with excellent performance and long battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (2023 model) | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ (2023 model)

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,487 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
$2,999.99
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(2TB 32GB RAM)
3
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
5
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17-inch 512GB)
Our Review
6
Dell Alienware M17 Ryzen...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
7
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View Deal
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
9
MSI - Katana 15 15.6" 144Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Melissa Perenson