The Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 is still at its lowest price ever at Amazon

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) is back at its lowest price of the year at Amazon. And with this limited time deal, you can score the Asus ROG Strix G16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $1,165 at Amazon, a decrease of 17% off the usual $1,400 price, and the same price it sold for during Prime Day.

The ROG Strix G16 line has a history of being a solid gaming laptop. We reviewed last year's 14-inch Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614) and liked how its components delivered strong overall performance along with good battery life (for a gaming system, at least). This iteration has slightly more modest specs, with a more mainstream 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It also comes in at a noticeably more attractive price than its predecessor — especially with this sale.

This Strix G16 (G614JV-AS74) has a 16:10 FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. If you want a step-up model with a better display, the beefier Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with 14th Gen Intel i9 CPU is on sale for just $1,521 at Amazon — amazingly, $25 less than it was on sale for during Prime Day — has a QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

At over $235 off, this FHD 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 is at its best price yet.

Today's best ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal