Score up to $365 off Dell's Inspiron 16 laptop with extra coupon savings in this back-to-school sale

Grab the Dell Inspiron 16 at a stellar $365 discount with this coupon code

Whether you're in college or high school, there's one device that's incredibly helpful to have on hand: a good laptop. And luckily, Dell is offering some epic laptop deals as part of its Black Friday in July sale.

Right now, you can snag the Inspiron 16 5640 laptop for just $649 on Dell's website. And if you use the code SAVE10 at checkout, you can score an extra 10% off — that's a total savings of $365, bringing the Inspiron 16 5640 down to only $585.

This laptop is equipped with Intel's new, efficient Core 7 150U processor, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage — the perfect storm of specs for students who will primarily be writing papers in Google Docs, lightly editing photos for presentations, and streaming media or cloud gaming in their free time.

If you want to shop around before deciding on the Dell Inspiron 16 5640, check out our best back-to-school laptop deals for more excellent options.

Today's Dell Inspiron 16 deal

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop Was: $999 Now: $585 @ Dell w/ coupon code SAVE10 Overview: SAVE10

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop
Was: $999
Now: $585 @ Dell w/ coupon code SAVE10
Overview: The Inspiron 16 laptop is discounted by $300 for Dell's Black Friday in July sale, and you can take an extra $65 off with this coupon code: SAVE10

Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 300-nit touch display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core, Intel graphics integrated, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Release date: April 2024

Price check: Amazon $879

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 configuration. 

Reviews: We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus. With Intel's new Core 7 150U CPU, it'll also have better battery life than its predecessors.

Buy if: You're looking for a mid-range laptop that can effortlessly handle everyday tasks, like web browsing, media streaming, or using cloud-based Google services.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop that you can play games on when you're ready to relax. Or, you need a laptop with a higher-res display. Check out our other back to school laptop deals for more options.

