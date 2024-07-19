Score up to $365 off Dell's Inspiron 16 laptop with extra coupon savings in this back-to-school sale

Whether you're in college or high school, there's one device that's incredibly helpful to have on hand: a good laptop. And luckily, Dell is offering some epic laptop deals as part of its Black Friday in July sale.

Right now, you can snag the Inspiron 16 5640 laptop for just $649 on Dell's website. And if you use the code SAVE10 at checkout, you can score an extra 10% off — that's a total savings of $365, bringing the Inspiron 16 5640 down to only $585.

This laptop is equipped with Intel's new, efficient Core 7 150U processor, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage — the perfect storm of specs for students who will primarily be writing papers in Google Docs, lightly editing photos for presentations, and streaming media or cloud gaming in their free time.

If you want to shop around before deciding on the Dell Inspiron 16 5640, check out our best back-to-school laptop deals for more excellent options.

Today's Dell Inspiron 16 deal