Save up to $1,800 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in ludicrous Black Friday deal — use this promo code

Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for an excellent business laptop and would rather not pay an absurd $2K+ price, this Black Friday deal is for you.
For Black Friday, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,419 at Lenovo (Use eCoupon THINKBFDEAL). Now, Lenovo claimed that this is $1,800 off, but you'd likely never see it available for its MSRP. However, this is the lowest price we have seen the ThinkPad X1 Carbon in a few months, dropping down to $1,614 in October. But with an even lower price, it might be time to pull the trigger.
This is likely the best time to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 -- unless you want to wait another year.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR hybrid webcam.
Release date: April 2023
Cheaper option: ThinkPad X1 Carbon $999 Use eCoupon THINKDOORBUSTER12
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.
Reviews: The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has many great aspects, including a compact form factor, featherweight heft and decent speakers, but its other highly praised features are arguably overhyped.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★| Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with up to a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Four 360-degree noise cancelling mics with Dolby Voice deliver exceptional audio.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is more suitable for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
