Save up to $1,800 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in ludicrous Black Friday deal — use this promo code

Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for an excellent business laptop and would rather not pay an absurd $2K+ price, this Black Friday deal is for you.

For Black Friday, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,419 at Lenovo (Use eCoupon THINKBFDEAL). Now, Lenovo claimed that this is $1,800 off, but you'd likely never see it available for its MSRP. However, this is the lowest price we have seen the ThinkPad X1 Carbon in a few months, dropping down to $1,614 in October. But with an even lower price, it might be time to pull the trigger.

This is likely the best time to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 -- unless you want to wait another year.

Best Black Friday Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal