Save $630 on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop — this HP Spectre x360 14 deal ends soon
The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is our top pick for best 2-in-1 laptops, and right now, you can snag this HP Spectre x360 14 for only $999 at Best Buy — that's a major $630 discount!
This deal configuration shares many of the same great specs as our 2024 HP Spectre x360 review unit, including Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and its beautiful 14-inch, 2.8K OLED touchscreen display.
Our review unit boasted 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, double that of this discounted configuration, but we wouldn't anticipate a significant performance difference based on these differences. If you are a heavy multitasker that would be one case where you may want to consider the upgrade, which you can get for $1,399 currently from Best Buy, a $500 savings.
Laptop Mag loved this laptop's bouncy keyboard, surprisingly crisp webcam, great battery life, and bumpin' speakers. One of the only reasons it didn't earn a perfect 5-star rating was its price, with our reviewer noting, "I'd buy it myself if it wasn't so expensive."
With this deal taking a whopping $630 off the HP Spectre x360 14's original retail price, it's worthy of a 5-star rating. And this deal ends on May 30, so you'll want to act fast.
Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal
14-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (14-eu0013dx)
Was: $1,629
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $630 on HP's 14-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, 9MP IR camera with AI, Windows 11 Home, Poly Studio Audio with quad speakers, backlit keyboard and haptic touchpad
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration on Best Buy's website, and this deal only lasts until May 30.
Reviews: In our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, we loved its gorgeous OLED display, great battery life, and excellent performance, though our review unit did have 32GB of RAM whereas this deal configuration only has 16GB.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a convertible laptop to use in multiple modes with strong specs and a beautiful OLED screen for streaming content, browsing the web, or cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You can't see yourself using the laptop's 2-in-1 flexibility or you need a machine that can handle gaming or graphics-intensive tasks.
