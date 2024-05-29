Save $630 on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop — this HP Spectre x360 14 deal ends soon

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is our top pick for best 2-in-1 laptops, and right now, you can snag this HP Spectre x360 14 for only $999 at Best Buy — that's a major $630 discount!

This deal configuration shares many of the same great specs as our 2024 HP Spectre x360 review unit, including Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and its beautiful 14-inch, 2.8K OLED touchscreen display.

Our review unit boasted 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, double that of this discounted configuration, but we wouldn't anticipate a significant performance difference based on these differences. If you are a heavy multitasker that would be one case where you may want to consider the upgrade, which you can get for $1,399 currently from Best Buy, a $500 savings.

Laptop Mag loved this laptop's bouncy keyboard, surprisingly crisp webcam, great battery life, and bumpin' speakers. One of the only reasons it didn't earn a perfect 5-star rating was its price, with our reviewer noting, "I'd buy it myself if it wasn't so expensive."

With this deal taking a whopping $630 off the HP Spectre x360 14's original retail price, it's worthy of a 5-star rating. And this deal ends on May 30, so you'll want to act fast.

If this laptop isn't exactly what you're looking for, visit our laptop deals hub for more great picks.

Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal