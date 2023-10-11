Overwhelmed by Prime Day? Laptop Mag's AI-powered search is here to help

Act now! Epic Deal! Savings Galore! For the past day, you've been inundated with all kinds of articles compiling what companies think are the best deals. They mean well, but it can get a bit overwhelming, until now. Laptop's Mag is here to help you navigate all the deals available during the rest of Prime Day Part Deux with our AI-powered deals bot.

But make no mistake, this isn't a Prime Day-exclusive tool. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching our AI-powered search tool will assist in helping you find the best deals for the products that resonate with you. Our new AI-powered search will offers personalization help designed to find the best deals for you.

And that doesn't just cover laptops. You can search smartphones, tablets, peripherals and more, much more with this new powerful tool.

How It Works

But before we start, let's talk about how this new tool works. Laptop Mag is one of many publications under the media company Future PLC including our sister sites Tom’s Guide and Tom’s Hardware, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens, Who What Wear, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Cycling News, Golf Monthly, Four Four Two, Guitarist, GamesRadar, T3, ShortList and What Hifi just to name a few in the company's massive portfolio.

Our new search tool uses Open AI technology to combine the research done by all of the editorial teams across all of our sites, essentially placing all of that expertise inside one simple search box. So if you’re looking for an iPad Air deal, search for that. If you want a new golf bag, search for that. If you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner or even a new guitar… this tool can help you find it.

You’ll be shown the deals from Laptop Mag first, followed by deals from across our network. With the power of all of our teams know-how laser focused on searching for all the best deals, we feel that this is the powerful combination of speed, convenience and ease of use, essentially making it one of the best deal hunting tools out there. But don't just take our word for it, take it for a spin. Happy shopping!