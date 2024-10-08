Now is the time get a ThinkPad: Lenovo's semiannual deals take up to 69% off

Prime Big Deals Days is here, but Amazon isn't always the best place to find good deals. In fact, Lenovo.com is offering up to 69% off its top laptops. I put together a list of my favorite deals.

The highlight of the troupe is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,595 w/ coupon THINKOCTSALE2 at Lenovo. While typically a ludicrously expensive business laptop, Lenovo takes the ThinkPad down to a more reasonable price point. It offers an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 100% sRGB, 400-nits, 60Hz display.

In my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, I complimented its beautiful display, bouncy keyboard, and excellent performance, all packed into a sleek design. I did damn it, however, for its price. While it's not exactly where I'd like it to be, this is a good deal for those seeking a premium business laptop.

However, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 isn't the only great ThinkPad on sale. Let's jump in.

Our favorite ThinkPad deals on Lenovo.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $3,069 $1,595 w/ coupon THINKOCTSALE2 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of the most beloved business laptops. However, in our review, we just couldn't get over the price. Now, the price is just low enough that ThinkPad lovers should consider this their next laptop. Features: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 100% sRGB, 400-nits, 60Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook: $1,559 $479 w/ coupon SAVEONEDU @ Lenovo

Do you want the most affordable ThinkPad? You won't get much better than the Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook. Now, it is a Chromebook, so it can be limiting to some that need access to Windows-based apps. However, if you run your business mostly online, this should be more than enough for less-intensive tasks. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 45% NTSC, 250 nits, 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1265U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, ChromeOS

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5: $2,289 $1,189 w/ coupon WSDEALS @ Lenovo

Looking for a workstation to juggle intensive tasks at a decent price? We haven't reviewed the P14s, but the ThinkPad P-series are high performers. They don't have much in the way of battery life, but they can handle what you throw at them. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 100% sRGB, 400-nit, 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 780M, 1TB SSD

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5: $2,929 $1,669 w/ coupon THINKOCTSALE2 @ Lenovo

Looking for a 2-in-1 laptop? Then the ThinkPad X13 might be the best choice for you. We did not review this particular model, but it offers great specs packed into a slim chassis. Not to mention 2-in-1 ThinkPads have scored well in the past. Features: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Touch, 100% sRGB, 300-nit, 60Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro