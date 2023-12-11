No flipping way! The 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is down to $549 today only!
Save $450 on Samsung's Galaxy Book3 360 laptop
The best 2-in-1 laptops give you the flexibility of working on a laptop like normal throughout the day, and switching to tent or tablet mode at night when you're ready to unwind with your favorite show or a digital puzzle. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 laptop is a great 2-in-1 laptop, and it's almost 50% off right now.
You can save $450 on Samsung's Galaxy Book3 360 at Best Buy through midnight CST on December 11, 2023. This laptop is usually priced at $999, and you can snag it for only $549 if you act fast. With it's gorgeous 13.3-inch AMOLED display, medium-power Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM, it'll make the perfect 2-in-1 laptop for basic tasks.
If this laptop doesn't seem like it's your style, feel free to peruse our best laptop deals in December to find something that fits better.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 deal
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360
Was:
$999Now: $549 at Best Buy
Overview: Save $450 off Samsung's GalaxyBook3 360 2-in-1 laptop until 12:00 AM CST on Dec. 11, 2023.
Features: 13.3-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080, 60Hz) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (1340P), 512GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 2-in-1 flexible design, 3802 mAh battery, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home, one HDMI port, one Thunderbolt 4 port
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for Samsung's Galaxy Book3 360 in this 13.3-inch configuration.
Reviews: Though most reviews exist for the Galaxy Book3 360's Pro model, many of the performance specs are similar. It's decked out with a mid-grade processor, enough RAM to handle basic multitasking, and budget-friendly graphics that can even handle simple games. The display has a lower resolution than the Pro model, but it's still equipped with AMOLED display technology that makes the picture bold and vibrant.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Pro) | T3: ★★★★ (Pro)
Buy if: You're in need of a simple laptop that can tackle all your daily tasks, like managing emails, working in documents, or researching projects. It'll also double as a tablet, which is handy for streaming content or playing mobile games.
Don't buy if: You're searching for a laptop that can run more demanding applications or more graphically intense games. You might want to check out our best gaming laptop deals instead.
