No flipping way! The 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is down to $549 today only!

The best 2-in-1 laptops give you the flexibility of working on a laptop like normal throughout the day, and switching to tent or tablet mode at night when you're ready to unwind with your favorite show or a digital puzzle. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 laptop is a great 2-in-1 laptop, and it's almost 50% off right now.

You can save $450 on Samsung's Galaxy Book3 360 at Best Buy through midnight CST on December 11, 2023. This laptop is usually priced at $999, and you can snag it for only $549 if you act fast. With it's gorgeous 13.3-inch AMOLED display, medium-power Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM, it'll make the perfect 2-in-1 laptop for basic tasks.

If this laptop doesn't seem like it's your style, feel free to peruse our best laptop deals in December to find something that fits better.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 deal