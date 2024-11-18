5 Best Buy early Black Friday deals from Logitech — keyboards, webcams, and laptop stands on sale
Snag big discounts on Logitech gear this Black Friday
Logitech makes some of the best tech gear, whether you're looking for something to enhance your setup for work or gaming. Fortunately, Best Buy is offering some epic deals on Logitech accessories ahead of Black Friday.
Specifically, if you're looking for a new keyboard, some popular picks are seeing their lowest prices right now. My personal favorite is the G915 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Keyboard slashed to just $126, a staggering $103 in savings for a keyboard that's amassed a 4.7-star rating (out of 5) with over 1,350 reviews.
We also found deals on a great laptop stand and webcam from Logitech if you're looking to upgrade either of those.
Or, browse through our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals to spot more tech finds and possibly get a head start on your holiday shopping.
Early Black Friday deals from Logitech — Quick links
- Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $229, now $199
- Logitech G715 Aurora Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $199, now $120
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $229, now $126
- Logitech Casa Pop-Up Keyboard, Touchpad, and Laptop Stand: was $179, now $143 w/ purchase
- Logitech Brio 500 1920x1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover: was $129, now $99
The best early Black Friday deals from Logitech
G915 X Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
For gamers who want a plethora of customizable keys, the G915 X mechanical keyboard is definitely worth considering.
It comes with 9 G-keys capable of carrying out custom commands via easy-to-use software, which will also allow you to personalize the keyboard's RGB backlighting.
Whether you choose tactile, linear, or clicky switches, you'll see speedy results thanks to a 1.3mm actuation point and 3.2mm total travel distance. This keyboard can be used with a USB-C wired connection or wirelessly via 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth.
G715 Aurora Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
Those in search of a comfortable typing experience will love this pillow-like palm rest paired with Logitech's G715 keyboard. The keys, case, and palm rest are all sleek white, with only the RGB backlighting to inject some color into your setup.
Its compact, tenkeyless design helps save on desk space, and connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth eliminates pesky wires from the area.
This keyboard can be built with clicky, linear, or tactile switches, but the tactile switch option offers the best discount right now, a savings of $79.
G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
Right now, you can save a whopping $103 on the ultra-thin, aluminum alloy-coated G915 keyboard. It's well-constructed, tenkeyless to save space, and compatible with both Windows and macOS systems.
This particular configuration features tactile GL mechanical switches, ABS keycaps, and 3 memory profiles to swap between if you plan to use it with multiple devices.
Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or a USB receiver, and according to Logitech's internal tests, expect around 40 hours of game time on a single charge.
Casa Pop-Up Keyboard, Touchpad, and Laptop Stand
If you plan to treat yourself to a new laptop this Black Friday, this deal is for you. When you buy a computer, monitor, or desk through Best Buy, you can snag 20% off this handy work-from-home kit from Logitech.
Inside the kit, there's a laptop stand with rubber grips to keep your laptop in place, a compact keyboard with helpful Function keys, and a large, smooth touchpad to serve as your mouse. When you're done working, everything packs away neatly into the laptop stand.
The keyboard and trackpad can be connected via Bluetooth or USB-RF, and they are compatible with Windows, Chrome, macOS, and iPadOS.
Brio 500 1920x1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover
The default webcam on most laptops we review leaves much to be desired. Adding an external webcam, like the Brio 500, can instantly make your setup more professional.
This webcam is tiny but mighty. It features full 1080 HD, a physical privacy cover, a cool, understated graphite color, and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also includes autofocus and an integrated microphone and connects with a USB-C cable—a much-appreciated upgrade from the type A models of yore.
At $99, it's a great option and a budget alternative to its 4K sibling, one of our best webcams. The system requirements include a USB-C port available, Windows 10 or later, macOS 10.10 or later, and Chrome OS.
