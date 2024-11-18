5 Best Buy early Black Friday deals from Logitech — keyboards, webcams, and laptop stands on sale

Logitech makes some of the best tech gear, whether you're looking for something to enhance your setup for work or gaming. Fortunately, Best Buy is offering some epic deals on Logitech accessories ahead of Black Friday.

Specifically, if you're looking for a new keyboard, some popular picks are seeing their lowest prices right now. My personal favorite is the G915 Lightspeed TKL Wireless Keyboard slashed to just $126, a staggering $103 in savings for a keyboard that's amassed a 4.7-star rating (out of 5) with over 1,350 reviews.

We also found deals on a great laptop stand and webcam from Logitech if you're looking to upgrade either of those.

Or, browse through our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals to spot more tech finds and possibly get a head start on your holiday shopping.

The best early Black Friday deals from Logitech

G915 X Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $229 now $199 at Best Buy For gamers who want a plethora of customizable keys, the G915 X mechanical keyboard is definitely worth considering. It comes with 9 G-keys capable of carrying out custom commands via easy-to-use software, which will also allow you to personalize the keyboard's RGB backlighting. Whether you choose tactile, linear, or clicky switches, you'll see speedy results thanks to a 1.3mm actuation point and 3.2mm total travel distance. This keyboard can be used with a USB-C wired connection or wirelessly via 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth.

G715 Aurora Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G715 Aurora Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $199 now $120 at Best Buy Those in search of a comfortable typing experience will love this pillow-like palm rest paired with Logitech's G715 keyboard. The keys, case, and palm rest are all sleek white, with only the RGB backlighting to inject some color into your setup. Its compact, tenkeyless design helps save on desk space, and connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth eliminates pesky wires from the area. This keyboard can be built with clicky, linear, or tactile switches, but the tactile switch option offers the best discount right now, a savings of $79.

G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Keyboard: was $229 now $126 at Best Buy Right now, you can save a whopping $103 on the ultra-thin, aluminum alloy-coated G915 keyboard. It's well-constructed, tenkeyless to save space, and compatible with both Windows and macOS systems. This particular configuration features tactile GL mechanical switches, ABS keycaps, and 3 memory profiles to swap between if you plan to use it with multiple devices. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or a USB receiver, and according to Logitech's internal tests, expect around 40 hours of game time on a single charge.

Casa Pop-Up Keyboard, Touchpad, and Laptop Stand

Logitech Casa Pop-Up Keyboard, Touchpad, and Laptop Stand: was $179 now $143 at Best Buy If you plan to treat yourself to a new laptop this Black Friday, this deal is for you. When you buy a computer, monitor, or desk through Best Buy, you can snag 20% off this handy work-from-home kit from Logitech. Inside the kit, there's a laptop stand with rubber grips to keep your laptop in place, a compact keyboard with helpful Function keys, and a large, smooth touchpad to serve as your mouse. When you're done working, everything packs away neatly into the laptop stand. The keyboard and trackpad can be connected via Bluetooth or USB-RF, and they are compatible with Windows, Chrome, macOS, and iPadOS.

Brio 500 1920x1080p Webcam with Privacy Cover