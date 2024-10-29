Lenovo early Black Friday deals 2024: 5 laptops under $1,000

The Lenovo early Black Friday deals are in full swing across a wide range of laptops and peripherals — even though Black Friday (Nov. 29, 2024) is still weeks away. We found five amazing deals that let you get a laptop for under $1,000.

The deals we found span Lenovo product lines and include models from the ThinkPad, ThinkBook, and Yoga lines.

For example, the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is now just $829 (original price: $1,659) and packs a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This model has a 16-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display.

Save 20% on the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9, discounted to $899 from $1,129. This powerful model includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen display is also WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200), but it has an OLED panel and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and offers 400 nits brightness.

Read on to see all of the sub-$1,000 Lenovo laptops that caught our eye. Quantities typically sell out fast — or may drift in and out of stock — so act fast if you see something you like. Browse Lenovo's entire sale and stay ahead of the holiday shopping crush.

Lenovo early Black Friday deals under $1,000

Lenovo ThinkPad E16: $1,659 $829 @ Lenovo

Now 50% off, the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 delivers a sturdy, robust chassis and excellent components at a bargain price. It packs a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This model has a 16-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro 64

Lenovo Slim 7i: $1,129 $899 @ Lenovo

Save 20% on the Lenovo Slim 7i. This system packs a powerful punch and it includes a bright OLED touchscreen with wide color gamut. Better still, this model weighs just over 3 pounds, so it's light enough to carry around as needed. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED touchscreen 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 100% DCI-P3 color space, 1080P FHD IR with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro 64

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-2: $1,204 $899 @ Lenovo

Get 25% off the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop with this early Black Friday deal. The Yoga 7i is a capable system that has a hinged display so you can use the screen flipped around, too. The system has rapid charging, and it includes the Lenovo Digital Pen stylus. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, additions which makes this laptop great for productivity and for entertainment. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080P FHD IR with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro 64

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: $1,589 $842 @ Lenovo

Save 47% on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. This solid system targets small business users who want the added security afforded by the inclusion of Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which encrypts data. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro 64