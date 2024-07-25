5 dorm room tech essential deals for under $50 from Amazon

Deals
By
published

Kit out your dorm room with these student tech essentials, all for under $50 at Amazon.

HUANUO Lap Desk
(Image credit: Amazon)

We’re at the height of summer, but the new academic year is just on the horizon, so we thought it’d be a good idea to look at some of the absolute tech essentials for new and returning students. We know you’re on a budget, though, so here are five dorm room tech essential deals for under $50.

It’d be easy to recommend some silly stuff here — of course we all want one of those USB rocket launchers, but comfort and convenience are the name of the game here. There’s some power supply assistance to help keep your essential tech powered, both in the dorm and on the go, and then some entertainment-focused tech to help you Netflix and chill.

If you’re looking to get set up for the new school year, you should also look at our best college laptop guide. It has the gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED as our top pick under $1,000. If you’re more of a Mac person, the MacBook Air M3 is our top pick overall.

Now, let’s dive in and look at these bargain dorm room tech essential deals for under $50.

5 dorm room tech essential deals for under $50 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $39.99 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $39.99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this Amazon Fire TV stick, perfect for all your streaming needs. You can enjoy fast streaming at up to 4k resolutions, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. It comes complete with a remote control so you can lay back in bed and enjoy the show, and it can even stream Xbox games without a console thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming.

View Deal
PD 20W Power Strip Surge Protector: $31.99 $25.59 @ Amazon

PD 20W Power Strip Surge Protector: $31.99 $25.59 @ Amazon

Student accommodation is infamous for its puny supply of wall outlets, but this extension cord will help you make the most of it. This extension turns one outlet into 12, and it also serves as a surge protector to keep your expensive tech safe if there is a voltage surge. It also has some USB-A and USB-C charging ports for good measure.

View Deal
Anker USB C Fast Charger: $55.99 $29.99 @ Amazon

Anker USB C Fast Charger: $55.99 $29.99 @ Amazon

Tired of carrying a load of different chargers around for all your tech? This multi-connection fast charger from Anker is the solution to your problem. It has slots for two USB-C and one USB-A charging cables and it supports 65W high-speed charging to get your gadgets juiced up in no time. All that and it’s currently $25 off at Amazon.

Price check: Walmart $29.99

View Deal
Portable Charger Power Bank:$39.95 $24.92 @Amazon

Portable Charger Power Bank: $39.95 $24.92 @Amazon

Charging cables and power extensions are all great, but what about when you’re out and about and the power outlets are beyond your reach? Well then this 30,800mAh power bank is exactly what you need. It connects to your devices via USB-C and holds 6-8 recharges for a typical smartphone. It also has a nifty LCD screen telling you how much charge it has left.

View Deal
HUANUO Lap Desk: $51.99 $39.99 @ Amazon

HUANUO Lap Desk: $51.99 $39.99 @ Amazon

Working doesn’t have to mean sitting at a boring, uncomfortable desk. This lap desk from HUANUO lets you relax in your bed, or on the sofa and still work away on your laptop. It supports up to a 17” laptop and focuses on comfort, with cushions underneath for your legs along with a padded armrest. It also has a phone holder slot and a mouse pad area, so you don’t have to use the dreaded trackpad.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 524 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Low Stock
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch 512GB)
4
Acer Swift X Creator Laptop |...
Walmart
$1,163.04
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
7
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
8
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2-inch...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch - 8GB...
Apple
View Deal
Load more deals
Ian Stokes