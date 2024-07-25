5 dorm room tech essential deals for under $50 from Amazon

We’re at the height of summer, but the new academic year is just on the horizon, so we thought it’d be a good idea to look at some of the absolute tech essentials for new and returning students. We know you’re on a budget, though, so here are five dorm room tech essential deals for under $50.

It’d be easy to recommend some silly stuff here — of course we all want one of those USB rocket launchers, but comfort and convenience are the name of the game here. There’s some power supply assistance to help keep your essential tech powered, both in the dorm and on the go, and then some entertainment-focused tech to help you Netflix and chill.

If you’re looking to get set up for the new school year, you should also look at our best college laptop guide. It has the gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED as our top pick under $1,000. If you’re more of a Mac person, the MacBook Air M3 is our top pick overall.

Now, let’s dive in and look at these bargain dorm room tech essential deals for under $50.

5 dorm room tech essential deals for under $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $39.99 @ Amazon Save $20 on this Amazon Fire TV stick, perfect for all your streaming needs. You can enjoy fast streaming at up to 4k resolutions, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. It comes complete with a remote control so you can lay back in bed and enjoy the show, and it can even stream Xbox games without a console thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming.

PD 20W Power Strip Surge Protector: $31.99 $25.59 @ Amazon Student accommodation is infamous for its puny supply of wall outlets, but this extension cord will help you make the most of it. This extension turns one outlet into 12, and it also serves as a surge protector to keep your expensive tech safe if there is a voltage surge. It also has some USB-A and USB-C charging ports for good measure.

Anker USB C Fast Charger: $55.99 $29.99 @ Amazon Tired of carrying a load of different chargers around for all your tech? This multi-connection fast charger from Anker is the solution to your problem. It has slots for two USB-C and one USB-A charging cables and it supports 65W high-speed charging to get your gadgets juiced up in no time. All that and it’s currently $25 off at Amazon. Price check: Walmart $29.99

Portable Charger Power Bank: $39.95 $24.92 @Amazon Charging cables and power extensions are all great, but what about when you’re out and about and the power outlets are beyond your reach? Well then this 30,800mAh power bank is exactly what you need. It connects to your devices via USB-C and holds 6-8 recharges for a typical smartphone. It also has a nifty LCD screen telling you how much charge it has left.