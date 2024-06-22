This retro mechanical gaming keyboard will blow you away and it's only $69 right now
Embrace the nostalgia, and snag this 8Bitdo keyboard for $30 off
8Bitdo is the king of combining a nostalgic look with modern features. That's evident from its wide array of successful products decked out with retro designs, including this NEStalgic mechanical keyboard.
It's entirely possible to create your own retro keyboard from scratch, but the cost of doing so can quickly add up. 8Bitdo provides a reasonably priced way to embrace your inner child with this NES-inspired keyboard, and right now, you can take an extra $30 off its already-low price.
You can grab the Fami Edition 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard for just $69 from Woot, and you'll want to act fast before stock sells out. For that low price, you'll get a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard that's compatible with Windows and Android, offers wireless and wired connection options, comes with two programmable 'Super Buttons,' and looks like it's straight out of a Nintendo Power ad from 1992.
Best 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard deal
8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard
Was: $99
Now: $69 @ Woot
Overview: Right now, you can save $30 on this neat, retro mechanical keyboard from 8Bitdo that'll have you reminiscent of early gaming days.
Features: Compatible with Windows 10 (1903) or above and Android 9.0 or above, can connect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4GHz, or wired, 87-key layout, PBT keycaps, hot-swappable PCB, supports n-key rollover, two large programmable buttons
Price check: Amazon $89 | Best Buy $89
Reviews: People seem to love everything about this keyboard, from its retro Fami Edition design (which resembles the Japanese Famicon) reminiscent of Nintendo's NES console to its customizable software and comfortable typing feel.
Buy it if: You're a sucker for nostalgic items and you need a comfortable, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard that looks like a Nintendo NES console.
Don't buy it if: This retro style isn't your vibe. Aside from how it looks, reviewers praise the feel and build quality of this keyboard and its switches, but if you're not into the look, this isn't the mechanical keyboard for you.
