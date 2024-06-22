This retro mechanical gaming keyboard will blow you away and it's only $69 right now

8Bitdo is the king of combining a nostalgic look with modern features. That's evident from its wide array of successful products decked out with retro designs, including this NEStalgic mechanical keyboard.

It's entirely possible to create your own retro keyboard from scratch, but the cost of doing so can quickly add up. 8Bitdo provides a reasonably priced way to embrace your inner child with this NES-inspired keyboard, and right now, you can take an extra $30 off its already-low price.

You can grab the Fami Edition 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard for just $69 from Woot, and you'll want to act fast before stock sells out. For that low price, you'll get a hot-swappable mechanical keyboard that's compatible with Windows and Android, offers wireless and wired connection options, comes with two programmable 'Super Buttons,' and looks like it's straight out of a Nintendo Power ad from 1992.

Best 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard deal