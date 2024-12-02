If you need a great business laptop on a budget for Cyber Monday, this HP EliteBook is only $395

You're not going to find a cheaper, more efficient business laptop than an HP EliteBook for $395 on Cyber Monday. It's not as powerful as a premium device, but the security features alone are worth buying it for.

You can snag the HP EliteBook 845 G10 for just $395 at HP. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7540U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 display which is rated for 250 nits of brightness.

We haven't reviewed the HP EliteBook 845 G10, but I've always been a fan of the EliteBook series because of their quality build, excellent keyboard and reliable performance. Our sister sites also haven't reviewed this model, but I didn't find a Notebookcheck review that praised it for its long battery life and quiet fans.

Despite the lack of reviews, getting an HP EliteBook for under $1K is a steal let alone getting one for $395. The specs are on the lower end, but security features like HP Wolf Security software, fingerprint reader, firmware attack recovery and more, make this EliteBook one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen for a business laptop so far.

Best HP EliteBook 845 G10 deal on Cyber Monday