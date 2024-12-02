If you need a great business laptop on a budget for Cyber Monday, this HP EliteBook is only $395
You're not going to find a cheaper, more efficient business laptop than an HP EliteBook for $395 on Cyber Monday. It's not as powerful as a premium device, but the security features alone are worth buying it for.
You can snag the HP EliteBook 845 G10 for just $395 at HP. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7540U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 display which is rated for 250 nits of brightness.
We haven't reviewed the HP EliteBook 845 G10, but I've always been a fan of the EliteBook series because of their quality build, excellent keyboard and reliable performance. Our sister sites also haven't reviewed this model, but I didn't find a Notebookcheck review that praised it for its long battery life and quiet fans.
Despite the lack of reviews, getting an HP EliteBook for under $1K is a steal let alone getting one for $395. The specs are on the lower end, but security features like HP Wolf Security software, fingerprint reader, firmware attack recovery and more, make this EliteBook one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals I've seen for a business laptop so far.
Best HP EliteBook 845 G10 deal on Cyber Monday
Overview: If you want a great business laptop for a low-low price, you likely won't find a better deal than the EliteBook 845 G10 for Cyber Monday at a whopping $1,836 off.
Features: The EliteBook comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7540U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 display (45% NTSC, 250 nits)
Release date: 2023
Price check: $579 Amazon
Price history: This is the lowest price this year, with the previous lowest being $469, which started on Nov. 28
Reviews: We haven't reviewed the EliteBook 845 G10, so I can only speak for its siblings and predecessors. I've enjoyed EliteBooks in the past thanks to their build quality, great keyboards, and strong performance. While our sister sites didn't get to review it, Notebookcheck did and claimed that the battery life was long and the fans were quiet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (Elite x360) | Notebookcheck: N/A
Buy it if: You're looking for a secure business laptop for cheap. You want a overall quality build. You want long battery life. You want a thin and light chassis for travel.
Don't it buy if: You need intense performance. You need a bright display. You need more storage (only 512GB).
Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a business laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.