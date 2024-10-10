I found 5 enticing laptop deals that are still available after Prime Day

The October Prime Day sale might be over, but that doesn't mean the party has to end; as a matter of fact, we're hosting a little laptop deals after-party back at our place and you're invited. Here are five of the best laptop deals that you can still find.

The first of these party favors is the ever-popular MacBook Air 13 M2, which is down to just $749 at Best Buy — that's a $150 discount. This model has the older M2 chipset, but it's still a mighty powerful MacBook that we called a "tantalizing mix of power, portability, and endurance" in our MacBook Air M2 review.

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight laptop but prefer Windows machines, there is also the LG Gram Superslim for $1196 at Amazon. This laptop has a beautiful 15-inch OLED display, and it's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 and 16GB RAM, making it a bit of a productivity powerhouse. We reviewed the previous LG Gram Superslim and we loved it, and with this $403 discount, it's an easy recommendation.

There is also the LG Gram 14 at $1196 at Amazon. It has near-identical specs to the Superslim, but with a 14-inch IPS display. It's not as nice looking as the 15.6-inch OLED, but if you want a smaller laptop, this is a great alternative (and this deal brings it down to $47 higher than its all-time low price).

Gaming laptop enthusiasts; don't worry, we've got your back too. The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is down to just $1799 at Lenovo. This beastly gaming rig is packing an Intel i9 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU for some serious gaming grunt. And you can buy a lot of games with the $560 you're saving with this deal.

Rounding things out is a staggering $1500 discount — yes you read that right — on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, which is down to $1595 at Lenovo. Now, Lenovo is being a bit cheeky with this pricing, as you can regularly find a better-specced model on Amazon at $2199, but even accounting for this naughtiness, this is still a great deal on a fantastic business laptop. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we praised the sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. Our main complaint was the price and so-so battery life, and this deal throws the former concern out of the window.

Best post October Prime Day laptop deals

MacBook Air 13 M2: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this lightweight and powerful laptop that's ideal for students and professionals on the go. With great specs for the price, and a gorgeous display, the MacBook Air is the ultimate all-rounder that can handle browsing, streaming, and casual gaming. Check out our MacBook Air 13 M2 review for our full thoughts. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, 1080p FaceTime webcam, four-speaker sound system

LG Gram Superslim: $1,599 $1,196 @ Amazon

This slick lightweight laptop is down to an all-time low price, offering a compelling Windows alternative to the MacBook Air. It has a beautiful OLED display, great specs, and a travel-friendly, lightweight design. See our review of the previous LG Gram Superslim model, which is extremely similar to this updated version. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

LG Gram 14: $1,599 $1,196 @ Amazon

Smaller laptop fans can rejoice because the 14-inch LG Gram is also on offer with a tasty $303 discount. Despite its diminutive size, it still packs an i7 processor and 16GB of RAM to offer a big punch in a small package. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9: $2,359 $1,799 @ Lenovo

Get your game on at a bargain price with this $560 discount on a powerful gaming laptop. it's rocking an Intel i9 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. alongside a 1TB SSD to store your games. We loved the vibrant display and powerful specs in our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review. The battery life isn't the best, but that's gaming laptops for you. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.