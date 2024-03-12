Hurry! 5 Microsoft Surface laptop deals ending soon at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new laptop, Best Buy is the place to look right now. There are some fantastic deals on Microsoft's most popular Surface devices, including full laptops and tablets with an optional keyboard attachment for flexibility.

The already budget-friendly Surface Laptop 4 just dropped to $699, and the powerful Surface Pro 9's typical $1,599 price is slashed by 35% — a savings of $540! Plus, each of these Surface devices comes with one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $17 value) and a six-month subscription of Trend Micro security software for free (a $30 value).

Grab one of these five great Microsoft Surface laptop deals at Best Buy while they last!

Best Buy laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699 With its balance of affordability and performance, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great option for new students or anyone looking for a simple laptop. It boasts a long battery life, a bright display, and a sleek and sturdy aluminum chassis — and right now, it's $200 off! Features: 13.5-inch touch PixelSense display (2256 x 1504, 60Hz, 150 nits), AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, battery life up to 19 hours, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $929 $700 The Surface Pro 7+ is a fantastic laptop alternative for traveling workers, and it's currently discounted by $229. It has a powerful CPU capable of multitasking, a large, vivid display that's great for working, streaming, or playing games, a good webcam, and a detachable keyboard. Features: 12.3-inch touch PixelSense display (2736 x 1824), Intel 11th Gen Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, battery life up to 15 hours, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5, a budget-friendly, multitasking machine. With its tactile keyboard, large trackpad, and top-notch speakers, working on the Surface Laptop 5 every day will be a comfortable, enjoyable experience. Features: 13.5-inch touch PixelSense display (2256 x 1504x 60Hz, 400 nits), 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, battery life up to 18 hours, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $3,599 $3,148 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a powerful, expensive laptop, but you can snag it for $451 less than its sticker price right now. This laptop is easily capable of multitasking, running demanding games, and handling content creation tasks with ease. Features: 14.4-inch touch PixelSense display (2400 x 1600, 120Hz, 650 nits), Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, battery life up to 18 hours, Windows 11 Home with Copilot