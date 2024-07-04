Here's your perfect college laptop — the Dell XPS 15 was just slashed by $400 in this epic deal
Save $400 on the tried-and-true Dell XPS 15 laptop
If you've been searching for a college laptop capable of all your school-related tasks and a bit of casual gaming in your downtime, this is the laptop deal you've been waiting for. You can snag the Dell XPS 15 for just $1,099 at Dell.
This mid-range laptop is equipped with Intel's 13th-generation Core i7-13620H processor, Intel Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage—the perfect storm of specs to speedily finish up your homework and relax with your favorite game or TV show at the end of the day.
With the Dell XPS 15's 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, everything will be crisp and bright on screen. However, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, so don't expect premium gaming experiences from this laptop.
Best Dell XPS 15 deal
Dell XPS 15 9530: $1,499 $1,099 @ Dell
Overview:
You can save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530), a highly capable laptop with Intel's 13th-generation Core i7-13620H CPU.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit, 60Hz, non-touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Intel Arc Graphics A370M (with 4GB of VRAM), 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 15 configuration.
Review: We tested a different Dell XPS 15 (9530) laptop configuration with more powerful specs. However, this deal configuration would likely share the same top-notch audio and elegant design we noted for our review unit.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You're interested in buying a mid-performing laptop that can handle basic and mildly graphics-intensive tasks, like simple video editing or casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You need a laptop that can handle gaming at high frame rates or more graphically demanding video-editing tasks. Or if you need a laptop that can tackle simple daily tasks. Check out our best gaming laptop deals and best sub-$500 laptop deals for more options.
