Here's your perfect college laptop — the Dell XPS 15 was just slashed by $400 in this epic deal

If you've been searching for a college laptop capable of all your school-related tasks and a bit of casual gaming in your downtime, this is the laptop deal you've been waiting for. You can snag the Dell XPS 15 for just $1,099 at Dell.

This mid-range laptop is equipped with Intel's 13th-generation Core i7-13620H processor, Intel Arc A370M GPU with 4GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage—the perfect storm of specs to speedily finish up your homework and relax with your favorite game or TV show at the end of the day.

With the Dell XPS 15's 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, everything will be crisp and bright on screen. However, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, so don't expect premium gaming experiences from this laptop.

Best Dell XPS 15 deal