9 best Black Friday storage deals: Save up to 60% on portable SSDs, SD cards, and more

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Right now you can save up to 60% off on internal and external SSD, HDD storage, microSD memory card, portable flash storage and more.

You can get the WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $313at Amazon. Previously priced at $505, those are huge savings of $192. This external drive is plug-and-play ready for PC and Mac (with reformat) via USB Type-A 3.0. It ships with a cable for compatibility with older model USB Type-A 2.0 computers. Free up space on your laptop with this high capacity external HDD for less.

Another standout deal offers the super-portable SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD for $139 ($80 off). Now, at its best price yet, SanDisk's Extreme Pro Portable SSD features USB Type-C connectivity and delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

Content creators, graphic designers, gamers, and professionals will especially benefit from Amazon's storage sale. If you work with high-res JPEGs and 4K video files or own a gaming console, you know all too well how easy it is to max out your storage.

Whether you want to backup your entire computer or simply looking for everyday file storage, you don't want to miss today's deals.

Black Friday storage deals

WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: $505 $310 @ Amazon

Save on the WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive. Easy to set up, this external storage mini tower is plug-and-play ready for PC and Mac (with reformat) for easy set up. It works with USB Type-A 3.0 and 2.0 port with the included cable. Free up space on your laptop and stash your large files on this high capacity HDD.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD: $69 $27 @ Amazon

Save on the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD. This memory card delivers up to 120MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. It's suitable for use with laptops, tablets and Nintendo Switch. The SanDisk Ultra's rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature.

PNY 256GB PRO Elite V2 Flash Drive: $45 $29 @ Amazon

Save on the PNY 256GB PRO Elite V2 flash drives. It's a great portable storage options for large JPEG image files and up to 4K videos. It delivers fast read and write speeds of up to 600MB/s and up to 250MB/s, respectively. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 2TB: $229 $139 @ Amazon

Save on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD: $209 $129 @Amazon

Save on the Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD. It offers broad plug-and-play compatibility across USB-C enabled devices. It works with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 2TB: $289 $119 @ Amazon

Save on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB PS5 M.2 SSD w/heatsink: $179 $99 @ Amazon

Save on the SN850 M.2 SSD. It strikes a great balance between sequential read/write and random read/write performance, which translates to faster opening and loading times for your games. The 1TB model hits the sweet spot in terms of read/write speeds if you’re after peak performance.

WD Black 2TB SN850 SSD for PS5: $299 $224 @ Amazon

Save on the 2TB WD Black SN850 Internal NVMe SSD. For most people, 1TB is the sweet spot in terms of expanded storage size. It has read speeds of 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s for seamless gameplay.