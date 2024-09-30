Gigantic Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge discount at Best Buy slashes it to just $899

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is Samsung's first Copilot+ PC. And right now, Best Buy has a stellar discount that drops a massive $450 off its normal $1,350 price.

This matches the lowest price ever for this configuration of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge and we don't anticipate it going any lower soon. On sale, this laptop is an even more enticing choice for anyone seeking a high performing lightweight laptop.

For a limited time, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $899. This model has a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, and it weighs just 2.6 pounds, making it a great choice for students and professionals who need power in a thin and light design.

The Galaxy Book Edge uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU and its Adreno GPU to deliver impressive performance. We're still reviewing the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, and it's shaping up to be a lighter MacBook Pro competitor. In our performance tests, the Galaxy Book Edge 4 surpassed the M3 MacBook Pro.

And at this rare $450 discount, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is at the lowest price we've seen for this model and well worth consideration — especially if you value high performance in a thin and light form factor.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal