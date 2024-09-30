Gigantic Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge discount at Best Buy slashes it to just $899
Save $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is Samsung's first Copilot+ PC. And right now, Best Buy has a stellar discount that drops a massive $450 off its normal $1,350 price.
This matches the lowest price ever for this configuration of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge and we don't anticipate it going any lower soon. On sale, this laptop is an even more enticing choice for anyone seeking a high performing lightweight laptop.
For a limited time, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $899. This model has a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, and it weighs just 2.6 pounds, making it a great choice for students and professionals who need power in a thin and light design.
The Galaxy Book Edge uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU and its Adreno GPU to deliver impressive performance. We're still reviewing the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC, and it's shaping up to be a lighter MacBook Pro competitor. In our performance tests, the Galaxy Book Edge 4 surpassed the M3 MacBook Pro.
And at this rare $450 discount, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is at the lowest price we've seen for this model and well worth consideration — especially if you value high performance in a thin and light form factor.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
Was: $1,349
Now: $899 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Best Buy.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release date: June 2024
Price history: This is the second time we've seen Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge get a deep discount, matching its lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Samsung $1,349
Reviews consensus: While our own final verdict on the Samsung Copilot+ PC is still in progress, our sister publications praise the Galaxy Book 4 Edge for its combination of portability and powerful performance. They also note it has a brilliant OLED touchscreen and ample ports for connecting peripherals. In our testing, we already feel comfortable saying it's a formidable MacBook Pro alternative. In our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU crushed Apple's M3 Chip which powers the MacBook Pro.
Laptop Mag: In progress | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a highly portable, high-performance laptop with plenty of onboard ports.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general productivity tasks, or for graphics intensive activities like AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. See our recommended best laptops for every use case.
