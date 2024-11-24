Top 5 Black Friday deals on SteelSeries gaming gear: Save up to $140 on headphones and keyboards

Black Friday sales are here, meaning this is the best time of year to buy new gaming gear. You don't want to miss out on the best deals, so I hand-picked these five deals on SteelSeries gear to get you started.

I know how pricey good gaming tech can be, so I always wait until the holiday season to replace and upgrade my gaming setup. SteelSeries is one of the top gaming brands, and for good reason. Its gear is reliable, looks great, and offers the speedy performance gamers need.

My personal favorite SteelSeries tech is its headphones, which are comfy and long-lasting. Thanks to some great discounts at Best Buy, you can pick up a SteelSeries gaming headset for as little as $40. For example, the popular SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless gaming headset is just $99.

Best Buy also slashed the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboard by $50. This keyboard is a great companion for your new headset.

5 Best Black Friday deals on SteelSeries gaming headphones and keyboards

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL V2 wired gaming keyboard: was $189 now $139 at Best Buy The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL V2 is a great balance of price and performance with this discount from Best Buy for Black Friday. This keyboard is great for gamers looking for customizable, rapid-trigger performance in a minimalistic package. It features SteelSeries's customizable OmniPoint 2.0 mechanical switches, allowing you to fine-tune your playstyle's actuation point. This feature benefits esports titles, where keystroke speed can make or break a match.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headphones: was $279 now $139 at Best Buy If you want some of the best audio quality in gaming, check out the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless gaming headphones. This premium headset features a polished design, interchangeable rechargeable batteries, a base station for controlling audio, and multi-system compatibility with PlayStation, PC, and Bluetooth. The best part? Right now it's a whopping 50% off for Black Friday.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless gaming headset: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is one of the most popular wireless gaming headsets thanks to its affordable price, reliable performance, and comfortable design. You can connect it to PS5, PS4, or PC with either the 2.4GHz wireless dongle or Bluetooth. The battery can last up to 60 hours per charge, so you won't have to worry about it dying during a gaming session.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 wired gaming headset: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Want SteelSeries quality and performance at a price anyone can afford? Check out the Arctis Nova 1, down to just $39 for Black Friday. This gaming headset has all the basics for a great gaming experience without breaking the bank. You get the comfort and design of SteelSeries's more premium headsets in a more budget-friendly wired form factor. The wired connectivity means you'll never have to worry about recharging this headset, and you can connect it to any device you want; no Bluetooth setup required.