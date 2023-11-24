This 9/10 gaming laptop is $450 off in an epic Black Friday deal
A perfect gaming laptop is just $1499 in this deal going soon
Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a gaming laptop up to snuff for the biggest AAA games launching today, look no further than the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16.
Best Buy is offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499. This isn't the first time Best Buy has offered this deal, but it will quickly go away when Black Friday is over.
You've been looking for a good gaming laptop deal and want a big ol' 16-inch display? I cannot think of a better gaming laptop on sale.
Black Friday's best Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16:
$1,949 $1,499 @ Best Buy
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 40 Series laptop.
Reviews: Overall, Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 reviews agree that's it's one of the best gaming laptops to buy. It scored high ratings across the board for its mind blowing gaming performance and stunning display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA titles at high frame rates. Performance-wise, the RTX ROG Zephyrus M16 supports true 4K gaming on the latest AAA titles at 60 fps or higher.
Don't buy if: You want a basic laptop for creating docs, emails, web browsing, and streaming content. This particular is primarily for gaming and other graphics demanding tasks like video editing and graphics designing.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
Most Popular
By Rael Hornby