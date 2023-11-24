This 9/10 gaming laptop is $450 off in an epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a gaming laptop up to snuff for the biggest AAA games launching today, look no further than the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16.

Best Buy is offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499. This isn't the first time Best Buy has offered this deal, but it will quickly go away when Black Friday is over.

You've been looking for a good gaming laptop deal and want a big ol' 16-inch display? I cannot think of a better gaming laptop on sale.

Black Friday's best Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deal