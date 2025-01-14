3 RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals I like for under $800 at Best Buy

Best Buy slashes the price of these gaming laptops squarely into the budget category. And yet, none of these models skimp on components (although most use older CPUs), meaning you can get a capable gaming laptop for less.

All three models have similar specs. They all run on Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Full HD 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. That's enough to power you through casual gaming, esports, and even many AAA games at lower frame rates.

The best deal is on the Acer Nitro V ANV15-41-R2Y3, now $599, down from $949. That's a $350 discount, and it represents a rare opportunity to snag a solid set of components — including a two-year-old AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor — at a bargain price.

Also attractive is this deal on the HP Victus 15.6 gaming laptop for $799 at Best Buy. This model is $300 off right now, a big drop from its usual $1,099 price. And for the money, you're getting a solid value, but note this config has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The last bargain drops the MSI Thin 15 to $699, $200 off its regular $899 price. The Thin 15 weighs just 4.9 pounds and stands 0.85-inch tall, making it an outlier among the typical heavy and chunky gaming laptop. Note this model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors

If you're in the market for modest specs and a low-priced gaming system, it's worth considering these RTX 4050 laptop deals at Best Buy.

Today's best RTX4050 gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V ANV15-41-R2Y3: was $949 now $599 at Best Buy Save $350 on the Acer Nitro V gaming laptop. Now at the bargain price of $599, this 2024 model includes a recent-gen AMD Ryzen 5 7500 series processor and DDR5 memory. This model supports Microsoft's Copilot in Windows and has DTS X: Ultra audio. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz refresh display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

HP Victus 15.6: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Save $300 on this HP Victus 15 configuration. Note this model's components are a bit older than on other system, with a 12th Gen CPU and DDR4 system memory. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz refresh display, Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.