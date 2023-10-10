Flip out! The Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is just $899 at NewEgg (50% off)

News
By Rami Tabari
published

You won't find a more stylish gaming laptop tablet at this price

Asus ROG Flow Z13 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day gaming laptop deals. One of the best deals I've seen all Prime Day is the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet.

You can get the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet for just $899 at NewEgg.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,799

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,799 $899 @NewEgg
Save a whopping 50% on the Asus ROG Flow Z13, a gaming laptop/tablet with all the bells and whistles of a premium machine. It's packed with a 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 isn't the most powerful gaming laptop out there, but it's certainly up there, if not at the top, when ranking for gaming tablets. I wouldn't recommend it at its original price of $1,799, but for $899 it's a hell of a bargain.

For one, you get a gorgeous 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200, 120Hz display, which lets you game at high frame rates. Then there's the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, which is a solid spread at this price point.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU isn't very powerful, even at this price. However, you're sacrificing a bit of power for portability. This is a tablet, so it can be easily detached from its keyboard and taken on the go.

As long as you don't intend on playing demanding AAA games, you should be perfectly fine with the Asus ROG Flow Z13.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.