Flip out! The Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is just $899 at NewEgg (50% off)
You won't find a more stylish gaming laptop tablet at this price
Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day gaming laptop deals. One of the best deals I've seen all Prime Day is the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet.
You can get the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet for just $899 at NewEgg.
Asus ROG Flow Z13:
$1,799 $899 @NewEgg
Save a whopping 50% on the Asus ROG Flow Z13, a gaming laptop/tablet with all the bells and whistles of a premium machine. It's packed with a 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 isn't the most powerful gaming laptop out there, but it's certainly up there, if not at the top, when ranking for gaming tablets. I wouldn't recommend it at its original price of $1,799, but for $899 it's a hell of a bargain.
For one, you get a gorgeous 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200, 120Hz display, which lets you game at high frame rates. Then there's the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, which is a solid spread at this price point.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU isn't very powerful, even at this price. However, you're sacrificing a bit of power for portability. This is a tablet, so it can be easily detached from its keyboard and taken on the go.
As long as you don't intend on playing demanding AAA games, you should be perfectly fine with the Asus ROG Flow Z13.
