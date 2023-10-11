Act fast! Our best reviewed docking stations are at their lowest Prime Day prices
Top Docks, low prices!
Prime Day 2023 is making a ton of fantastic products more assessable through huge discounts across the board, and that includes docking stations!
These essential accessories don't just lend you a few extra ports, they can power your laptop, manage your cables, support additional displays, and even improve the speed of your workflow with blazingly fast Thunderbolt ports!
Act fast! Prime Big Deal Day doesn't have much longer left, so make sure you don't let incredible deals like snagging the device that tops our best docking station list, Plugable's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Display Docking Station for $239.20, go to waste!
If you're a MacBook owner and you want to squeeze every drop of potential out of your machine, then now is the time to invest in the Satechi Dual Dock Stand for $119! It's not just a docking station, it's also an ergonomic stand and an external NVMe SSD enclosure to boot! Snag there deals while you can!
Today's best Prime Day docking station deals: Quick list
- Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Display Docking Station:
$299$239 @ Amazon
- Plugable Thunderbolt and USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station:
$249$166 @ Amazon
- Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad:
$59$47 @ Amazon
- CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4:
$449$319 @ Amazon
- CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus:
$239$179 @ Amazon
- Satechi Dual Dock Stand:
$149$119 @ Amazon
Today's best Prime Day docking station deals
Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Display Docking Station:
$299 $239 @ Amazon
Save $60 on our highest-rated docking station during Prime Day 2023 and unlock your laptops full potential with a 16-port expansion with 100W of Power Delivery for all day performance with Thunderbolt 4 speeds of 40Gbps and support for four external displays at 4K!
Plugable Thunderbolt and USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station:
$249 $166 @ Amazon
Save $83 on Plugable's Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station to upgrade your setup with 14 additional ports, 96W of Power Delivery, and support for two 4K displays with 60Hz resolutions!
Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad:
$59 $47 @ Amazon
Save $12 on Plugable's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad and you'll receive not just an ergonomic stand that makes Apple's slate super easy to use, but an 8-port expansion that turns your iPad into a fully fledged workstation with support for external media and passthrough Power Delivery charging of up to 100W!
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4:
$449 $319 @ Amazon
Save $130 on the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 during Prime Day and be treated to the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy at a fraction of its usual cost. CalDigit's dock is an 18-port expansion with 98W of Power Delivery to the host device that can support two external 4K displays or a single external 8K display!
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus:
$239 $179 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus this Prime Day! CalDigit's dock grants the host machine an additional 15 ports including lightning-fast Thunderbolt 3 connections and up to 85W of Power Delivery to keep your machine charged throughout the day!
CalDigit's TS3 Plus dock is also great for external displays, supporting two external monitors at up to 4K resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate, or a single 5K monitor at 60Hz too!
Satechi Dual Dock Stand:
$149 $119 @ Amazon
Save $30 on the Satechi Dual Dock Stand during Prime Day and unlock the potential of your MacBook or XPS devices like never before!
Not only does this dock grant you a further 10 additional ports to make use of, it also doubles as an ergonomic laptop stand (taking up no additional space on your desk), and then triples its usefulness by also acting as an external NVMe SSD enclosure!
Satechi's dock does it all, and even supports two external displays at the same time, incredible!
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.