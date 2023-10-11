Act fast! Our best reviewed docking stations are at their lowest Prime Day prices

Prime Day 2023 is making a ton of fantastic products more assessable through huge discounts across the board, and that includes docking stations!

These essential accessories don't just lend you a few extra ports, they can power your laptop, manage your cables, support additional displays, and even improve the speed of your workflow with blazingly fast Thunderbolt ports!

Act fast! Prime Big Deal Day doesn't have much longer left, so make sure you don't let incredible deals like snagging the device that tops our best docking station list, Plugable's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Display Docking Station for $239.20, go to waste!

If you're a MacBook owner and you want to squeeze every drop of potential out of your machine, then now is the time to invest in the Satechi Dual Dock Stand for $119! It's not just a docking station, it's also an ergonomic stand and an external NVMe SSD enclosure to boot! Snag there deals while you can!

Today's best Prime Day docking station deals: Quick list

Today's best Prime Day docking station deals

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad Display Docking Station: $299 $239 @ Amazon

Save $60 on our highest-rated docking station during Prime Day 2023 and unlock your laptops full potential with a 16-port expansion with 100W of Power Delivery for all day performance with Thunderbolt 4 speeds of 40Gbps and support for four external displays at 4K!

Plugable Thunderbolt and USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station: $249 $166 @ Amazon

Save $83 on Plugable's Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station to upgrade your setup with 14 additional ports, 96W of Power Delivery, and support for two 4K displays with 60Hz resolutions!

Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad: $59 $47 @ Amazon

Save $12 on Plugable's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad and you'll receive not just an ergonomic stand that makes Apple's slate super easy to use, but an 8-port expansion that turns your iPad into a fully fledged workstation with support for external media and passthrough Power Delivery charging of up to 100W!

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: $449 $319 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 during Prime Day and be treated to the best Thunderbolt 4 docking station you can buy at a fraction of its usual cost. CalDigit's dock is an 18-port expansion with 98W of Power Delivery to the host device that can support two external 4K displays or a single external 8K display!

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus: $239 $179 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Plus this Prime Day! CalDigit's dock grants the host machine an additional 15 ports including lightning-fast Thunderbolt 3 connections and up to 85W of Power Delivery to keep your machine charged throughout the day! CalDigit's TS3 Plus dock is also great for external displays, supporting two external monitors at up to 4K resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate, or a single 5K monitor at 60Hz too!