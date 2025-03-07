Dell weekend sale: My favorite 16 deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories

I've been browsing through the Dell weekend sale right now and it's chock full of good stuff. Obviously, our main focus is on the huge range of laptops, but there are also some discounts on monitors and accessories.

Dell's laptop range is extensive, with something to suit almost every use case. Their Inspiron laptops put work and efficiency at the forefront, the XPS line-up is there for premium users who want an amazing all-rounder, and Alienware has all the gamers covered with some beastly mobile battlestations.

Here's our roundup of the top 16 most popular deals in the Dell sale at time of writing.

Dell sale — The Quick List

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379 now $279 at Dell Save $100: The first and cheapest of an Inspiron 15 trio, this budget laptop is about as basic as it gets with an i3 CPU and just 8GB of RAM. That's the bad news. The good news is that it's under $300, which is an absolute bargain. If you can afford the extra $100, we'd recommend the next option below, but if you're on a tight budget, this is a great deal. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, Intel Core i3-1215U, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 headphone/microphone combo port, 1 HDMI 1.4

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549 now $399 at Dell Save $150: The middle of the pack option in this Inspiron trifecta, you're paying an extra $120 over the option above, but you're getting a more powerful i5 processor and double the RAM for that investment. Worth it? We think so. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, Intel Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 headphone/microphone combo port, 1 HDMI 1.4

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599 now $449 at Dell Save $150: Rounding out the trio is this i7 powered model. It's only $50 more than our favoured pick for a noticeable CPU upgrade, but there aren't many situations where you're going to need a monstrous CPU without any other specs boosted to match. If you're doing some video editing on the go, it could be a good shout, but otherwise we'd save the $50 and go for the middle option. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, Intel Core i7-1255U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 headphone/microphone combo port, 1 HDMI 1.4

Dell New XPS 13: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Dell Save $300: The Dell XPS is a regular fixture on our best laptops list, and this is no exception. It's a premium device with premium build quality and specs, but this $300 discount means you're only paying... well still premium money, but a chunk less of it. We gave this laptop four out of five stars in our XPS 13 (2024) review, highlighting the solid performance, excellent battery life, and vivid display. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V Series 2, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell Save $300: This might look like the same laptop as above, but there are some key differences under the hood - namely the Snapdragon X Elite that's powering it. We also reviewed the Snapdragon XPS 13 and again, it got four out of five stars, hitting all the same high notes as the Intel model. So why is this one $500 cheaper? That'll be the drop down from a QHD OLED display to an FHD+ IPS panel. The OLED panel definitely looks nicer, but does it look $500 nicer? We'll leave that choice up to you. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 2 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $3,999 now $3,399 at Dell Save $600: OK no more messing around, no more compromises. This is the gaming laptop of your dreams. Let's run off the checklist. 165Hz QHD display, an i9 processor, a flipping RTX 4090 and a casual 64GB of RAM. It's not cheap, make no mistake, but the $600 discount does mean you're now rounding down to $3000, instead of spending $4000. Does that help justify the purchase in your mind? Just remember, the hardest sacrifices take the strongest wills. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 14900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, 2 Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 RJ45 Ethernet port, 1 Universal audio jack, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 power-adapter port, 1 mini-Display port

Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,999 at Dell Save $300: Don't feel like dropping three grand on a gaming laptop? Could I interest you in dropping two grand on a gaming laptop instead? This is a toned-down version of the beast above, but don't get the wrong idea — this thing is still a monster thanks to its 20-Core i7 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. If you need to play games on the go, this is a fantastic option. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7 4700HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2, 1 RJ45 Ethernet port, 1 Universal audio jack, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 power-adapter port, 1 mini-Display port

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 4K Monitor (U2723QE): was $639 now $599 at Dell Save $40: Boost your productivity and make a statement with this impressive 27-inch 4K display. Offering crisp 4K visuals and amazing color accuracy (100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3), it's perfect for photo and video editors. It also has a full range of height, pivot , swivel, and tilt functions for your ergonomic comfort. The only downside here is the 60Hz refresh rate, which means this isn't one for the gamers. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display, 60 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.2, DisplayPort 1.4

Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM): was $329 now $229 at Dell Save $100: This monitor is for the players (don't sue us Sony). And you thought we'd abandoned you with that 60Hz display above. This QHD curved monitor has a 165 Hz refresh rate and 2 millisecond response time to help you pwn some n00bs. Do people still say that? Ah who cares, at $100 off, this monitor is a great deal if you're looking to upgrade your gaming experience. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, 165 Hz refresh rate, 2 millisecond response time, 2 x HDMI 2.2, DisplayPort 1.4, AMD FreeSync.

Alienware Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Bundle (AW420K & AW620M): was $179 now $159 at Dell Save $20 on this mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse combo. The keyboard has the ever-popular CHERRY MX Red switches and backlighting with up to 16.8 million colors. The mouse has some nifty RGB too, alongside a non-slip grip and 140 hours of battery life. Features: Wired backlit mechanical keyboard, CHERRY MX Red switches, Wired/wireless mouse with 7 buttons, 26000 dpi

Dell Speakerphone (SP3022): was $79 now $73 at Dell Save $6 on this Microsoft Teams-certified speakerphone from Dell. It's ideal for professionals who spend as much time on Teams calls as they do working on their actual jobs. It offers clear audio and a bunch of convenient controls on the front, giving you a better chance of catching the mute button before you sneeze.

Dell 24-inch Monitor (S2425H): was $119 now $99 at Dell Save $20 on this budget all-rounder monitor from Dell. It's not exactly loaded with features, but you're getting a solid HD display with good color accuracy and a 100Hz refresh rate for under $100. Features: 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 100 Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports, Integrated 2 x 5W speakers.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell Save $300: This jack-of-all-trades laptop has solid specs, a great display, and that all-important 16:10 aspect ratio to boost your productivity. The onboard graphics can handle a bit of light gaming but they're mainly here to support photo editing and other resource-intensive tasks. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880x1800) IPS display, 90Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 Intel Thunderbolt 4.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 Universal audio jack

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Save $300: The 16-inch version of the Inspiron Plus is also on sale, offering a bigger screen, better processor, and more RAM for $200 more than the 14-inch version. It's not a pure upgrade, as the display isn't as high-resolution, but for under $1000, it's still a great laptop. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 Intel Thunderbolt 4.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 Universal audio jack

Dell Latitude 5550: was $1,299 now $1,119 at Dell Save $180: While the Inspiron range covers all the bases, the Lattitude is all business. It forgoes Arc graphics and high-resolution display in favor of a bunch of security-focused features (including a fingerprint reader) and more ports. Is that worth the lesser specs and extra $120 over the Inspiron 16 above? Unless you really need those extra ports, we don't think so, but the option is here for you. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Integrated Intel graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 universal audio port, 1 RJ45 Ethernet port