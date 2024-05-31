Dell Inspiron 16 crashes to an incredible $540 with this coupon code

We've got some great news if you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly laptop with powerful specs. Right now, you can grab the Inspiron 16 for an all-time low of $540 direct from Dell's website — that's a savings of $460!

This Dell Inspiron 16 configuration is normally $999, but with a $399 clearance discount and an extra $60 off with the help of a coupon code (10AMD), this mid-range laptop hits entry-level prices.

For just $540, this laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor and 16GB of RAM.

While we haven't reviewed this Inspiron 16 configuration, we have tested the Ryzen 7 7730U CPU with 16GB of RAM in our review of the HP Envy x360, a laptop that cost $1,199, and we found the specs "great for handling the average user's productivity tasks." We were even able to play Sid Meier's Civilization VI at 1080p at 42 frames per second.

In addition to a Ryzen 7 7730U CPU and 16GB of RAM, this Inspiron 16 comes with 1TB of SSD storage, an HDMI 1.4 port, two tuned top-firing speakers, a 1080p webcam, and a large 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display.

If the Dell Inspiron 16 doesn't strike your fancy, check out the other best laptop deals we've rounded up to find more options under $1,000 (or even under $500 if you're on a strict budget).

Today's Dell Inspiron 16 deal