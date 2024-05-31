Dell Inspiron 16 crashes to an incredible $540 with this coupon code
Snag the Dell Inspiron 16 for an all-time low price of $540
We've got some great news if you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly laptop with powerful specs. Right now, you can grab the Inspiron 16 for an all-time low of $540 direct from Dell's website — that's a savings of $460!
This Dell Inspiron 16 configuration is normally $999, but with a $399 clearance discount and an extra $60 off with the help of a coupon code (10AMD), this mid-range laptop hits entry-level prices.
For just $540, this laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor and 16GB of RAM.
While we haven't reviewed this Inspiron 16 configuration, we have tested the Ryzen 7 7730U CPU with 16GB of RAM in our review of the HP Envy x360, a laptop that cost $1,199, and we found the specs "great for handling the average user's productivity tasks." We were even able to play Sid Meier's Civilization VI at 1080p at 42 frames per second.
In addition to a Ryzen 7 7730U CPU and 16GB of RAM, this Inspiron 16 comes with 1TB of SSD storage, an HDMI 1.4 port, two tuned top-firing speakers, a 1080p webcam, and a large 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display.
If the Dell Inspiron 16 doesn't strike your fancy, check out the other best laptop deals we've rounded up to find more options under $1,000 (or even under $500 if you're on a strict budget).
Today's Dell Inspiron 16 deal
Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop
Was: $999
Now: $540 @ Dell w/ coupon code 10AMD
Overview: The Inspiron 16 laptop is discounted by $400 for Dell's Summer Sale, and you can take an extra $60 off with this coupon code: 10AMD
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 250-nit non-touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, audio jack, HDMI 1.4 port, 1080p webcam, two top-firing speakers, Wi-Fi 6
Release date: 2023
Price check: Amazon $634
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 configuration.
Reviews: We didn't get to test this exact laptop, but we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The design of all Inspiron 16 laptops is very similar, and it was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus. This UltraBook Review of the laptop highlights its satisfying keyboard, good battery life, quality speakers, and quiet fans.
Buy if: You're in search of a mid-range laptop that can handle everyday tasks and casual gaming with ease, at an entry-level price. An AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for only $540 can't be beat.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for more graphically intense gaming, or a high resolution display. This laptop's display is large, but its 1920 x 1200 resolution might leave you wanting.
