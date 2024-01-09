CES 2024 unveils a new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED — our favorite affordable laptop

Our newsroom was in a bit of a fuss as we saw the materials for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED slide our way — the previous model is one of our favorite affordable laptops and especially our favorite college laptop.

We don't have price just yet, but it'll release sometime in 2024 — if the Zenbook 14 OLED maintains its low price point, it could take the crown once more.

CES 2024: Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specs & features

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes in two models: UX3405 (Intel) and UM3406 (AMD). We don't know much about the Intel version right now, so let's talk about AMD.

The UM3406 will be outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. In terms of the OLED display — it clocks in at 14 inches, 1920 x 1200, 16:10 with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 550 nits of brightness. If those numbers are accurate, this will be one gorgeous as hell machine.

Sizing up to 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches and 2.7~2.8 pounds, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED retains its slim and light stature. You'll get one USB 4 port, one USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack.

Asus claims that the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will have a longer battery life thanks to its 75 Wh battery. For reference, the previous model featured a life of 10:52, so upping that would be hella impressive.

CES 2024: Asus Vivobook S Series specs & features

On top of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED announcement, a new Asus Vivobook S Series slides right in. There are three models, two AMD and two Intel, all of which feature OLED panels.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5506) is expected to launch with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 3K, 16:9 display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness.

The Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED (S5606) will launch with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3.2K, 16:10 display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness.

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (M5506) is slated to come with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15-inch, 3K, 16:9 display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness.

The Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED (M5606) will offer an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3.2K, 16:10 display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness.

There's a lot to choose from, but overall, these seem to be higher end models of the original Zenbook 14 OLED, which means they'll be more expensive and naturally be more scrutinized if they don't deliver.

We're excited, but we'll see where this piece of tech lands in the lab.