Level up your tech with these 5 early Black Friday Samsung deals

There are a load of early Black Friday deals live at the moment on Samsung products.

There are a load of huge discounts live at the moment, but we've picked out our top five from the lineup to save you some scrolling. The headline act for us is $300 off the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, on sale at $1449. It's rocking a powerful new Snapdragon CPU and Microsoft's Copilot AI integration, which is all very nice, but it's the 2880 x 1800 AMOLED display that pulls us in. It really does look the business.

There's also a staggering $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 curved OLED monitor, bringing it down to $1199. The Dual QHD resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate will take your gaming experience to the next level, and I can personally attest to how great ultrawide monitors are for work tasks too — I'm typing this up on one now.

Rounding out the deals are a trio of Samsung gadgets if you want to go all-in on the Samsung ecosystem. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro earbuds are $40 off, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $50 off.

5 early Black Friday Samsung device deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1749 $1449 @ Samsung

Save $300 on this stylish Samsung powered by the most powerful Snapdragon laptop chipset. It's a slim and lightweight device, that uses the power of Co-pilot AI to help simplify your everyday tasks. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1199 $899 @ Samsung

The S9 Ultra has a roomy 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED, making it the ideal choice for productivity, gaming, streaming, and content creation. It's a worthy competitor to Apple's iPad Pro lineup, especially at this price. Features: 14.6-inch QHD (2960 x 1848) AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear-facing camera, up to 16-hour battery life, facial recognition and fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust resistance, S Pen stylus

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: $249 $209 @ Samsung

Block out all distractions with these exceptional noise-canceling headphones that come packed with high-tech features including integrated AI hands-free voice controls. Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, 6-hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case and ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: $649 $599 @ Samsung

Take your AI assistant with you wherever you go with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which puts the "smart" into "smartwatch" thanks to it's AI health and fitness coaching suite. It's also just a gorgeous piece of kit thanks to the sleek design and titanium build. Features: Titanium chassis, 1.5" (480 x 480) Super AMOLED display, Bluetooth 5.3