15 Best Buy deals I recommend on must-have tech — don't miss this sale!

Best Buy's top deals this week include massive discounts on our favorite tech. From now through Oct. 1, save big on laptops, tablets, unlocked phones, 4K TVs and more. Today, save up to $300 on select Windows laptops from top PC makers like Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo and more. Prices start from just $199.

Looking for a budget laptop that doesn't skimp on performance? Consider the HP Laptop 15 for $329. Normally $500, this 12th Gen Intel-powered laptop is $170 cheaper and well suited for day-to-day tasks.

If your budget allows, our top-pick for best overall laptop, the MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $899 ($200 off). This is one of the best MacBook deals you'll find outside of Black Friday.

One standout monitor deal at Best Buy puts HP to shame. For a limited time, the big box retailer offers the 32-inch HP M32f Monitor for $199 ($110 off). We like to compare prices around here and Best Buy undercuts HP's current price by $20.

These are just a few of the top tech deals at Best Buy this week. See 15 of my recommended deals below.

Best Buy's top tech deals

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $999

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,099

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $999 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the excellent Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. In our review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We love the Galaxy Book 3 360 for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, impressive display and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

HP Chromebook 15: $499 $249 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on the HP Chromebook 15 and get a whole lot of bang for your buck. For just under $250, you're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) matte display and snappy Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with UHD graphics. Integrated into its sleek design are robust stereo speakers, a vibrant Full HD camera and 128GB of flash storage. Meanwhile Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure fast and stable wireless connections.

HP Victus RTX 3050 (2023): $899 $599 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off, the HP Victus 15-fa1093dx is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under $600, you get 13th Gen Intel Core and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 graphics power. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD 2TB: $224 $119 @ Best Buy

Get $105 on the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable NVMe SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s/1000MB/s and has 128-bit AES encryption.

Apple iPad 10 (64GB): $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Amazon $399 I B&H $399

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (256GB): $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 256GB model 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Best Buy $859| Amazon $849

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a free memory upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Samsung $799

Motorola Edge 2022: $599 $249 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on the 2022 Motorola Edge unlocked smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

HP M32f 32" FHD Monitor: $309 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $110 on this 32-inch HP Full HD monitor with FreeSync. Save an extra $10 if with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This computer monitor features a 1920 x 1080 300-nit panel with 178 degrees of ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing. Price check: HP $219

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Amazon $249

JBL Reflect Mini Wireless Earbuds: $149 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on JBL Reflect Mini Noise-cancelling Wireless Earbuds. In our review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. They're durable and deliver warm balanced sound, great battery life, and stellar noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: $329 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a 40mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking. And with LTE built-in, you can leave your phone at home,

TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Full array local dimming (FALD), DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Check price: Amazon $698 | PC Richards $699