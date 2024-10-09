Act fast! Save almost $1,500 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in Lenovo's anti-Prime sale
Save almost 50% on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon right now
Black Friday is over a month away, but we're seeing plenty of Black Friday-level deals pop up at multiple retailers, including Lenovo. We've spotted a bunch of great laptop deals this month, but none knock off almost $1,500 like this one does.
Through Lenovo, the business-focused ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is just $1,595 — that's almost 50% off! The coupon THINKOCTSALE2 should automatically apply when you add the item to your cart, but you can add it manually at checkout as well.
This lightweight laptop comes equipped with Intel's powerful, efficient Core Ultra 7 155U processor, along with 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits max brightness.
Lenovo's semi-annual sale ends tomorrow, so act fast if you want to snag this discounted ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration. Or, if this laptop doesn't jump out at you as 'the one,' check out the other best laptop deals we've found so far.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, integrated Intel graphics, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 1080p FHD IR+ RGB webcam with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Newegg $1,595
Price history: This is the lowest we've seen this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration dip on Lenovo's site.
Reviews: Across multiple outlets, reviewers agree that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop is an excellent performer with Intel's new Core Ultra chip. It offers a beautiful display, a sleek chassis, and a springy keyboard. Its lightweight design is also a huge win. A drop in battery life and the high price tag at launch were our two main concerns, and this deal obliterates the latter concern, dropping the price to nearly half the original.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a business-forward laptop that's lightweight, equipped with an incredibly satisfying keyboard, and offers speedy performance.
Don't it buy if: You only plan to use your laptop for occasionally browsing the web or streaming a TV show, or if you want a laptop that can handle graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing or gaming. Check out the best Prime Day laptop deals we've found for other options.
