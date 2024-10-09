Act fast! Save almost $1,500 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon in Lenovo's anti-Prime sale

Black Friday is over a month away, but we're seeing plenty of Black Friday-level deals pop up at multiple retailers, including Lenovo. We've spotted a bunch of great laptop deals this month, but none knock off almost $1,500 like this one does.

Through Lenovo, the business-focused ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is just $1,595 — that's almost 50% off! The coupon THINKOCTSALE2 should automatically apply when you add the item to your cart, but you can add it manually at checkout as well.

This lightweight laptop comes equipped with Intel's powerful, efficient Core Ultra 7 155U processor, along with 32GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits max brightness.

Lenovo's semi-annual sale ends tomorrow, so act fast if you want to snag this discounted ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 configuration. Or, if this laptop doesn't jump out at you as 'the one,' check out the other best laptop deals we've found so far.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal