Act fast! Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale knocks $250 off the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Whether you're looking for the best laptop for school or an everyday laptop to have handy for answering emails, shopping online, watching media, and other daily tasks, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is a fantastic choice.

Thanks to Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 is now just $379—that's $250 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this current-gen configuration!

For that low $379 price, you'll get a laptop equipped with a large 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, Intel's Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode, designed to prioritize performance and security.

If you're interested, you'll need to act fast to snap up a 2024 Dell Inspiron 15, as Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale ends on Saturday, August 3 at 11:59 pm CT.

Alternatively, you can shop for Best Buy's entire 48-hour sale to peruse other discounted laptops or check out our favorite Best Buy laptop deals.

Today's Dell Inspiron 15 deal