Act fast! Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale knocks $250 off the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
Grab the Dell Inspiron 15 with a staggering $250 in savings
Whether you're looking for the best laptop for school or an everyday laptop to have handy for answering emails, shopping online, watching media, and other daily tasks, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is a fantastic choice.
Thanks to Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale, the 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 is now just $379—that's $250 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this current-gen configuration!
For that low $379 price, you'll get a laptop equipped with a large 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz display, Intel's Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode, designed to prioritize performance and security.
If you're interested, you'll need to act fast to snap up a 2024 Dell Inspiron 15, as Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale ends on Saturday, August 3 at 11:59 pm CT.
Alternatively, you can shop for Best Buy's entire 48-hour sale to peruse other discounted laptops or check out our favorite Best Buy laptop deals.
Today's Dell Inspiron 15 deal
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop
Was: $629
Now: $379 @ Best Buy
Overview: In Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale (ending Saturday, August 3), the Dell Inspiron 15 is slashed by $250 to just $379.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 220-nit touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home in S Mode
Release date: 2024
Price check: Newegg $499
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 2024 Dell Inspiron 15 configuration.
Reviews: We didn't get a chance to test this specific laptop, but we've highly rated the Inspiron lineup in the past and this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration has accumulated an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 423 reviews at Best Buy. Satisfied customers praise the laptop for its lightweight design, decent battery life, solid performance, and smooth touchscreen display.
Buy if: You're looking for a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks, like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game.
Don't buy if: You need a laptop that can handle more graphically intense programs or games, or you want a laptop with a brighter display. Check out other Best Buy laptop deals to see more of our favorite picks.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.